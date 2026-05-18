Bulgaria’s Eurovision Win Boosts Southeast Europe Spotlight

VIENNA (vip-booking) – Bulgaria has secured its first-ever victory at the Eurovison song Contest 2026, with Bulgarian artist DARA winning the competition with the track “Bangaranga”.

The result has triggered strong reactions across Southeast Europe’s music industry, with regional organisations and conference organisers pointing to the win as a sign of growing international recognition for the region’s music sector.

Among them was the team behind SoAlive Music Conference, headed by Bulgarian artist and music entrepreneur Ruth Koleva. The conference has spent recent years promoting Southeast Europe as an emerging hub for artists, live music and music business development.

“For the past four years, we have worked hard — and wild — to lift this region’s music industry out of the margins,” the conference said in a statement following the Eurovision final. “Now Bulgaria has scored its first historic Eurovision win with DARA and ‘Bangaranga’. This is not the end of the story. It is the opening shot.”

The organisation said Southeast Europe has historically been viewed as “a developing market” and “a touring afterthought” within the wider European music business, despite what it describes as a growing network of artists, festivals, managers and independent music companies operating across the region.

“Then Bangaranga happened,” the statement continued. “A Bulgarian artist took over the biggest music stage in Europe and reminded everyone of something we have been saying for years: this region is not empty. It is not behind. It is not waiting for permission.”

The conference added that Southeast Europe is “criminally under-discovered” and argued that the next wave of artists, touring circuits and music companies is already emerging across the Balkans.

SoAlive Music Conference is scheduled to take place in Sofia, Bulgaria, from October 14–16, 2026, bringing together artists, managers, labels, publishers, booking agents, festivals, media and music organisations from across the region and the wider international industry.