Dennis Locorriere, Voice Of Dr. Hook, Dies At 76

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The music world lost another familiar voice this week with the death of Dennis Locorriere, the longtime frontman of Dr. Hook. Locorriere died on May 16 at the age of 76 following what his management described as a long battle with kidney disease. Multiple reports stated that he passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones.

Born Dennis Michael Locorriere in Union City, New Jersey, the singer became one of the defining voices of 1970s soft rock and country-pop. While many fans instantly recognized bandmate Ray Sawyer for his trademark eye patch, it was Locorriere’s warm, soulful vocals that carried many of the band’s biggest hits, including “Sylvia’s Mother,” “Sharing the Night Together,” “Only Sixteen,” and “When You’re in Love with a Beautiful Woman.”

Originally formed as Dr. Hook & the Medicine Show in 1969, the band blended humor, country, pop, and rock into a style that made them radio favorites throughout the 1970s. Their song “The Cover of Rolling Stone,” written by famed poet and songwriter Shel Silverstein, became one of their signature tracks and famously landed the band on the actual cover of *Rolling Stone* magazine in 1973.

Locorriere remained deeply connected to music long after Dr. Hook split in the mid-1980s. He released several solo albums, including Out of the Dark, One of the Lucky Ones, and Post Cool, while continuing to tour internationally under banners celebrating the music and legacy of Dr. Hook. He also wrote songs recorded by artists including Bob Dylan, Olivia Newton-John, Willie Nelson, and Crystal Gayle.

In recent years, health problems forced the singer to slow down. Reports noted that Locorriere officially stepped away from touring in late 2025 after ongoing kidney-related complications. Even so, fans continued to celebrate his unmistakable voice and storytelling style, which helped turn simple songs into singalong classics heard across generations.

Beyond the charts and sold-out tours, Locorriere was remembered by friends and fans as approachable, funny, and deeply appreciative of the people who supported his career. In a statement released following his death, management said he faced his illness with “strength, dignity, and resilience.”

His wife and two children survive him.

RIP.