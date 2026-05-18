European Union’s Transatlantic Stars Launches In Philly With 10 Artists

PHILADELPHIA, PA (CelebrityAccess) – Philadelphia will host 10 European and American songwriters and performers who have been selected to take part in the first edition of the Delegation of the European Union to the United States’ Transatlantic Stars Music Program, a two-week creative collaboration from May 26 until June 7. The program coincides with the 250th anniversary of America in the birthplace of the country, Philadelphia, making the city a fitting backdrop for a project built on the connections between the European Union and the United States.

The European cohort includes Citron Sucré (France), Diana Ezerex (Germany), JJ Paulo (Denmark), LEFT. (Portugal), and Ruth Koleva (Bulgaria). Selected from applicants across all 27 EU Member States, these artists were chosen for the originality of their work and their potential to build something new through transatlantic collaboration. The American peers, Black Buttafly, Brittany Luna of Catbite, Charlie Hall of The War On Drugs, Khemist Mayfield, and Laurin Talease, were chosen to represent the cultural richness of the host city along with career readiness to make the most of this multinational program.

The Philadelphia Music Alliance is the program’s local host partner, helping shape the two-week program. Through this relationship, EU and U.S. artists will collaborate in studio sessions, mentorship, and direct conversations with producers, performers, and music business professionals. The Transatlantic Stars Music Program also covers the practical side of the industry as careers grow, including rights management, touring, and audience development, alongside performances and community engagements that bring newly created work to Philadelphia audiences.

The jury drew from both sides of the Atlantic and included Jim McGuinn, Assistant Program Director and On-Air Host at WXPN; Swedish Grammy Award-winning artist and songwriter Jonas Myrin; Jordan Anderson, Talent Buyer at The Bellwether/Another Planet Entertainment; Ramón Jones, Executive Director of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy; and Val Gay, Chief Cultural Officer of the City of Philadelphia.

“A song can travel farther than any speech,” EU Ambassador to the U.S. Jovita Neliupšienė said. “Bringing musicians from the EU and the U.S. together is a powerful way to honour America as we come to its 250th birthday and showcasing their collaborations in Philadelphia, America’s historic birthplace, is especially meaningful.”

Additional local support for the program will be provided by Drexel University’s Antoinette Westphal College of Media Arts & Design, WXPN, Rock Lititz, and the City of Philadelphia as well as other key landmarks and organizations.

Philadelphia Showcase

The Philadelphia leg of the program closes with a reception and showcase on June 3, 2026. The event opens with a press conference followed by a live showcase, where the ten artists will share the work developed together during their time in the city. The audience will include local politicians, music industry professionals, honored guests, and other notable artists from across the city.

“With an unmatched music legacy, Philadelphia has always set the tone for music and culture far beyond our borders, which makes our city the natural choice of the European Union Delegation to the US for the first year of their Transatlantic Stars program. As we celebrate 2026 and beyond, opportunities like this reinforce Philadelphia’s position as a global destination for music, creativity, and innovation and we are honored to welcome these artists to Philly.” – Councilmember Isaiah Thomas, Majority Whip, At-large

Following the showcase, the artists will travel to Washington, D.C., where they will join fellow Transatlantic Stars from the visual arts and film programs for the EU Delegation’s annual State of the Arts Night.