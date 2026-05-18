Moody Center Dedicates New Backstage Lounge ‘The Troubadour’ To George Strait

AUSTIN (CelebrityAccess) – Moody Center unveiled a new backstage lounge dedicated to George Strait at a private ceremony during his historic final weekend at the arena. Dubbed “The Troubadour” in homage to Strait’s GRAMMY-winning album and title track, the lounge reflects both the spirit of his music and his enduring legacy as one of Texas’ most prolific and influential musicians, songwriters and entertainers.

As a nod to Strait’s early career, The Troubadour captures the feel of a classic Texas honky-tonk, featuring a refurbished vintage jukebox programmed with his extensive catalogue, a burnt orange pool table, a restored neon sign, and carefully curated décor. At its heart, The King of Country’s iconic boot prints are permanently enshrined in a bronze plaque embedded in the floor.

Moody Center recognizes Strait for his contributions to music and his role in shaping the arena’s early history. Strait performed two nights at Moody Center’s grand opening celebration in April 2022 alongside Willie Nelson. This Spring, he made his triumphant return for a four-night, sold-out series of shows that attracted over 60,000 fans.

The Troubadour dedication, marked by a toast of Codigo tequila shots, was attended by Strait, his close friends and family, Moody Center executives and representatives from Messina Touring Group. In keeping with Moody Center’s commitment to elevating the backstage experience, the lounge is reserved exclusively for artist and industry hospitality.

“This lounge is more than just a space—it’s a tribute to an artist whose music and presence helped define the Moody Center from day one,” said Jeff Nickler, President of Oak View Group Austin, and General Manager of the arena. “We’re proud to honor him in a way that will be experienced for years to come.”

Strait added, “I’ve played a lot of places over the years, and to have a space like this honoring the music, the memories, and the fans—it means a lot to me. Thank you, Moody Center and Messina, for such a thoughtful dedication.”

“So many touring artists look up to George and aspire to model their career after his, but there’s only one King George. Thank you Moody Center for recognizing his unique contributions with this lounge,” shared Louis Messina.