New 5,500-Capacity Music Venue Planned For Seattle’s SODO Neighborhood

SEATTLE (CelebrityAccess) – Live Nation and Seattle’s First Avenue Entertainment have announced plans to build a new 5,500-capacity indoor music venue in Seattle’s SODO neighborhood, expanding the city’s live music footprint and supporting continued growth in one of the world’s defining music markets. The venue is targeted to open in 2029.

Located at The Boxyard, directly across from T-Mobile Park and steps from Lumen Field, the concert venue is an addition to the existing Boxyard development, expanding the facility that already welcomes thousands of guests at Hatback Bar & Grill and Steelheads Alley each year, plus a wide range of events at Victory Hall including weddings, private events, watch parties and more.

Project Overview

The new venue is designed to support artists at a key stage in their careers – between theaters and arenas – with a purpose-built environment tailored to the needs of modern touring productions. It will create more opportunities for Seattle audiences to experience national and international acts, with flexible staging, advanced production infrastructure and artist-first amenities.

Designed by Blueprint Studio, Live Nation’s in-house design and development group, in partnership with LMN Architects, the venue will blend old-world craftsmanship with state-of-the-art concert technology. Inspired by the idea of a traditional Main Street gathering place, the space will feature timeless materials such as brick, wood and glass alongside modern production capabilities, creating a venue that feels both nostalgic and new.

In addition to concerts, the venue is expected to host a range of live entertainment events throughout the year, contributing to the continued growth of Seattle’s live entertainment ecosystem. The project will be integrated with Victory Hall, which will serve as a flexible venue lobby and special events space, including programming and activations on game days. For more project information, visit sodoballroom.com.

Economic Impact

The venue is expected to contribute sustained, year-round economic activity in SODO. An independent analysis by Oxford Economics estimates the venue will generate $70 million in annual fan spending at local restaurants, hotels and shops. That spending will produce $12 million in tax revenue and support a total economic impact of $129 million each year in the region. About half of that impact is expected to come from visitors traveling from outside the Seattle-Tacoma metro area. In addition, the venue will create more than 700 new jobs.

As plans move forward, Live Nation and First Avenue Entertainment will continue engaging neighborhood groups, local businesses and city leaders to ensure the project delivers lasting cultural and economic benefits for Seattle.

First Avenue Entertainment is committed to activating SODO as a vibrant entertainment district in Seattle, while improving livability throughout the neighborhood. First Avenue Entertainment owns and operates key entertainment properties in the stadium district, with existing interest in the Seattle Mariners, The Boxyard and other real estate properties surrounding T-Mobile Park.

Key Quotes

• “Seattle has helped shape the sound of modern music, launching artists who have influenced culture worldwide,” said Jeff Trisler, Regional President, Pacific Northwest, Live Nation. “This new purpose-built venue is an investment in continuing that legacy. We are enhancing the city’s ability to attract even more major tours to the Pacific Northwest while supporting the next generation of performers as they grow.”

• “SODO has long been a gathering place for sports and entertainment,” said Trevor Gooby, who oversees The Boxyard property for FAE. “This project builds on that foundation and creates new opportunities for fans, artists and local businesses year-round. We’re committed to working to ensure this venue reflects the neighborhood’s character and contributes to its continued growth while providing opportunities for both musicians and local music fans.”

• “It’s exciting to see new energy and investment in Seattle’s live music and entertainment scene,” said Joe Nguyen, President and CEO of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. “This venue creates another important space for artists and audiences while bringing more people, more economic activity, and more support for nearby businesses. It’s also a reminder that Seattle can grow and evolve in ways that strengthen our iconic entertainment districts while respecting the working waterfront and industrial lands that are still such a critical part of our economy and identity.”

• “I appreciate the opportunity for early coordination as plans for this project take shape,” said Port of Seattle Commission President Ryan Calkins. “That kind of engagement helps our region capture the benefits of new investment, while thoughtfully upholding priorities for freight mobility, the working waterfront, and the critical jobs that keep our economy moving. I look forward to continued collaboration as this proposal develops.”