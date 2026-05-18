Primary Wave Acquires Hipgnosis

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Primary Wave Music, the leading independent publisher of iconic and legendary music in the world, has announced today their acquisition of the iconic catalog of Hipgnosis artwork. Terms of the deal will see the publishing giant acquire Aubrey “Po” Powell’s interests in the entire collection of legendary Hipgnosis artwork from the likes of Bad Company, Styx, Black Sabbath, Queen, Def Leppard, Foreigner, Yes, AC/DC, Genesis, and more.

The acquisition also includes related objects used in the creation of Hipgnosis’ collection of art such as the original model biplanes used in Pink Floyd’s “Point Me to the Sky” music video and one of the original “The Object” sculptures captured on the cover art for Led Zeppelin’s Prescence album. Primary Wave will continue to collaborate with Po to create global exhibitions of the Hipgnosis catalog in an effort to continue celebrating the legacy of this artwork for many years to come. The exhibitions will include various collected pieces including many pieces that have not been seen before.

Of the partnership, Primary Wave’s Deputy COO Lexi Todd said, “We’re beyond excited to partner with Po on one of the most influential visual catalogs in music history. This artwork did more than just accompany records; it shaped how generations of audiences experienced the music itself. Primary Wave looks forward to honoring that deep connection between sound and image by ensuring these iconic works continue to inspire music fans around the world.”

Powell added, “When Primary Wave showed an interest in the legacy of Hipgnosis imagery it was music to my ears. For too long I had been approached to sell off bits and pieces of my collection which did not interest me, and I yearned for a company who understood the importance of the work in its entirety and the recognition as a serious art form. I was at an impasse having reached a respectable grade of exhibitions, but without the backup, the connections and the teamwork required to move on up I could expand no further. Primary Wave has offered that support and collaboration – we are in sync and I am looking forward to seeing Hipgnosis grow on the global stage. Exciting times ahead.”