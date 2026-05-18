Red Hot Chili Peppers Sell Music Catalog In $300M Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – The Red Hot Chili Peppers have officially sold their recorded music catalog in a major deal worth more than $300 million. As reported by Billboard, the legendary rock band sold the rights to their recordings to Warner Music Group, marking one of the biggest catalog sales of 2026.

The deal was completed through Warner Music Group’s partnership with investment firm Bain Capital, which was created to buy major artist catalogs. The joint venture has already spent hundreds of millions on music rights, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers deal making up a large portion of that investment.

The sale covers the band’s recorded music catalog, including their full body of studio albums. As reported by Pitchfork, this includes 13 albums from their long career, featuring major hits like “Californication,” “Under the Bridge,” and “Scar Tissue.”

The catalog spans decades of music and has been a major source of income, generating millions each year from streaming, sales, and licensing.

However, this deal does not include everything tied to the band’s music. As reported by multiple outlets, the Red Hot Chili Peppers had already sold their publishing catalog back in 2021 to Hipgnosis (which was just purchased by Primary Wave Music) for around $140 million.

Catalog sales have become more common in recent years, with many major artists choosing to sell their music rights. These deals allow companies to collect money from streams, radio play, and licensing, while artists receive a large upfront payment.

This deal is part of a growing trend where big artists sell their catalogs to music companies and investors. Artists like Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan have made similar moves, helping fuel what many call a “catalog boom” in the industry.

Even after the sale, the band is still active. The group continues to tour and remains one of the biggest live acts in rock music.