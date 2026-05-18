Songwriters Hall Of Fame And Grammy Museum Partner On New Exhibit

The GRAMMY Museum®, in partnership with the Songwriters Hall of Fame, will unveil Tower of Song: Iconic Songwriters & Recordings, a new ongoing exhibit exploring the art and craft of songwriting and recording. The exhibit highlights works honored by the GRAMMY Hall of Fame® — with more than 1,100 historically significant recordings inducted since 1973 — and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, which has inducted songwriters that have a proven legacy of creative work since 1969.

Tower of Song opens on May 28 with a public program and VIP reception at the GRAMMY Museum’s Clive Davis Theater featuring SHOF inductees Jimmy Jam and Diane Warren, who will break down Hall of Fame recordings and their own favorite songs to provide insights into the songwriting and recording process.

Exhibit Highlights

Through a dynamic collection of artifacts and immersive media, the exhibit traces the creative impact of artists and songwriters who have shaped popular music over the past 50 years, from SHOF inductees Nile Rodgers, Neil Diamond, Glen Ballard, and Diane Warren, to Nirvana, Miles Davis, Janet Jackson, and Frank Sinatra. On view are rare items connected to SHOF inductees and Grammy Hall of Fame recordings, alongside commentary from the songwriters, artists, and producers behind them.

The experience includes an original film featuring SHOF inductees Alan Menken, Carole King, Diane Warren, and Jimmy Jam, among others, discussing their creative processes, as well as a digital interactive that invites visitors to consider “What makes a Hall of Fame song truly great?” — encouraging deeper listening and new perspectives on iconic music.

“The GRAMMY Museum is where people can engage more deeply with the music of yesterday and today, discovering influences, uncovering context, and connecting with artists and songs in a meaningful way,” said Jasen Emmons, Chief Curator & Vice President of Curatorial Affairs. “By exploring songwriters and recordings that have shaped music history, the Tower of Song exhibit invites music fans to hear and think about iconic songwriters and recordings in new ways.”

Tower of Song continues the GRAMMY Museum’s longstanding partnership with SHOF, which has included exhibits and co-sponsored events such as the acclaimed Legends-In-The-Round and ChartTopper series, each featuring a stellar gathering of SHOF inductees and hitmakers discussing their careers and performing their songs. Other events include special movie screenings combined with panel discussions, and more.