Tamber Officially Launches New Creative Suite Powered By Sonic Intelligence

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Tamber today announced the official launch of its sonic intelligence-powered creative suite, introducing a new category of music technology designed to work alongside artists as they create. Built to bridge the gap between instinct and execution, Tamber helps musicians translate abstract ideas – from language, emotion, color, texture, taste, gesture, and place – into sound in real time.

Unlike generative music platforms that produce finished tracks, Tamber is designed to operate within the creative process itself. The platform functions as an intelligent creative layer inside artists’ existing workflows, helping them find sounds, shape presets, spark ideas, and move faster without interrupting how they already make music.

Tell Tamber you want something that feels blue, tastes like chocolate, or sounds like rain on a tin roof in São Paulo – and it understands. Built in collaboration with artists who experience synesthesia, Tamber’s sonic intelligence interprets the language of feeling and translates it into usable musical elements. Rather than simply helping users search for sounds, Tamber is designed to think alongside them – less an operating system, more a creative nervous system.

“I built Tamber because I was sick of watching the music industry get sold tools that steal from artists and defend it by calling it progress,” said Zoe Wrenn, founder and CEO of Tamber. “Artists shouldn’t have to choose between their values and their careers, but that’s the choice they’re being handed right now. Use tools built by taking from your peers, or get left behind. There needs to be an alternative, one that’s built with artists, and that is ethically trained and takes its environmental impact seriously. That’s what we’re making. Tools that respect where the sound comes from and don’t have to hide how they work to feel like magic. Tools that put the future of music making back in the hands of the artist.”

At the center of the suite is Tamby, Tamber’s digital thought partner. Over time, Tamby learns how each user creates – what they reach for, how they build vocal chains, and where they get stuck – becoming an ambient presence inside and outside of the DAW. Users can ask Tamby to automate parameters, build out chains, swap instruments, or translate abstract prompts – color, texture, taste, feeling, or place – into sound.

Tamber also includes a gesture-based interface that acts like a bionic arm for musicians – a way to shape and trigger sound in mid-air. Behind it sits a library built by musicians and filmmakers recording in the cities they live in: jewelry vendors clanking their wares in an Istanbul bazaar, drinks shaken on a Rio beach, forests and fields and cityscapes from every corner of the map. Nothing synthesized, nothing borrowed. Every sound carries the place it came from.

Tamber is backed by $5 million in funding from Adobe Ventures, M13, Rackhouse Venture Capital, and a network of artist-investors. The company will use the funding to expand its product development, grow its sound library, and continue building tools that support artists inside the creative process.

The technology has already proven itself in beta: Wrenn used an early version of Tamber to create her breakout single “Hailey,” which surpassed 30 million streams and generated more than 350 million impressions on TikTok. Tamber also earned Wrenn a place on Forbes’ 2025 30 Under 30 list, recognizing her work at the intersection of music, technology, and creativity.

Tamber is live today at tamber.music. The Mac desktop app ships with Tamby integration for Ableton, and support for additional DAWs and features will follow throughout 2026.