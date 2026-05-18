Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

SHENZHEN (CelebrityAccess) – Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Total revenues were RMB7.90 billion (US$1.15 billion), representing a 7.3% year-over-year increase, primarily due to strong growth in revenues from music related services[1].

Revenues from music related services[1] were RMB6.51 billion (US$944 million), representing 12.2% year-over-year growth. Revenues from membership services[2] were RMB4.57 billion (US$662 million), representing 6.6% year-over-year growth. Revenues from music related services other than membership services were RMB1.94 billion (US$282 million), representing 28.0% year-over-year growth.

On an IFRS basis:

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company was RMB2.09 billion (US$303 million), compared with RMB4.29 billion in the same period of 2025, as the Company has recognized a gain of RMB2.37 billion on deemed disposal of an associate in the first quarter of 2025.

Diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.34 (US$0.19), compared with RMB2.77 in the same period of 2025.

On a non-IFRS basis:

Adjusted EBITDA[3] was RMB2.83 billion (US$410 million), representing 10.5% year-over-year growth.

Non-IFRS net profit attributable to equity holders of the Company[3] was RMB2.27 billion (US$330 million), representing 7.0% year-over-year growth.

Non-IFRS diluted earnings per ADS was RMB1.46 (US$0.21), up from RMB1.37 in the same period of 2025.

Total cash, cash equivalents, term deposits and short-term investments as of March 31, 2026 were RMB41.00 billion (US$5.94 billion).

Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME, commented, “This quarter’s steady results reflect the effectiveness of our holistic approach to the music ecosystem. By expanding how we serve and engage our audience, we have built a more diversified and resilient model, supported by continued strong growth beyond membership services in our music related business. While AI is broadening participation in content creation, it does not replace human creativity and, in many ways, reinforces the scarcity and intrinsic value of premium IP—which remains central to deeper engagement and greater wallet share. Rooted in strong copyright protection, we are committed to channeling this value to elevate the creative economy, unlock new opportunities across the music industry, and drive enduring long-term value.”

Mr. Ross Liang, CEO of TME, continued, “As we operate in an increasingly competitive landscape, we remain focused on strengthening the resilience of our platform. Anchored by our content-and-platform dual engine, we continue to bolster differentiation, drive engagement, and expand user lifetime value. Leveraging Tencent’s ecosystem, we are broadening user reach and deepening penetration, while advancing a tiered subscription strategy to better address diverse user needs. During the quarter, we delivered continued improvement in SVIP adoption and user engagement. Together, these initiatives position us to compete effectively while driving scalable growth and durable monetization over time.”