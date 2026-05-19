Dan + Shay Hit The Road This Fall With ‘The Young Tour’

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The 3x GRAMMY Award-winning country duo Dan + Shay announced The Young Tour across North America this fall, in support of their forthcoming studio album, Young, arriving August 21 via Warner Records Nashville. Promoted by Live Nation, the 26-date run kicks off Friday, September 11, in Noblesville, IN, at Ruoff Music Center before making stops in Tinley Park, Wantagh, Gilford, Syracuse, Toronto, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Tampa, Dallas, Denver, and more, before wrapping Saturday, November 7, in Mountain View, CA, at Shoreline Amphitheatre.

The tour will feature support from Tyler Hubbard and Josh Ross on most dates and follows the duo’s successful 2024 Heartbreak on the Map Tour.

Recently, Dan + Shay released the first two tracks from their upcoming sixth studio album, Young — “Say So” and “Young.” The album follows their critically acclaimed project Bigger Houses, which featured the GRAMMY-nominated No. 1 single “Bigger Houses.”

The duo gave the live debut performance of “Say So” at the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, where they were also nominated for Duo of the Year.

TICKETS: Tickets will first be available via Citi and artist presales beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 10am local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, May 22, at 10 am local time at danandshay.com.

CITI PRESALE: Citi is the official card of The Young Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 10am local time until Thursday, May 21 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.

VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, invitation to the Dan + Shay VIP Lounge, VIP-exclusive merchandise, early entry into the venue & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

DAN + SHAY: THE YOUNG TOUR 2026 DATES:

Fri Sep 11 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center^*

Sat Sep 12 – Tinley Park, IL – Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre^*

Sun Sep 13 – Shakopee, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater^*

Thu Sep 17 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater^*

Fri Sep 18 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion^*

Sat Sep 19 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center^*

Thu Sep 24 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center^*

Fri Sep 25 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview^*

Sat Sep 26 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena*

Thu Oct 01 – Toronto, ON – RBC Amphitheatre^

Fri Oct 02 – Grand Rapids, MI – Acrisure Amphitheater^*

Sat Oct 03 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre^*

Thu Oct 08 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center^*

Fri Oct 09 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena^*

Sat Oct 10 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at Highmark Mann^*

Thu Oct 15 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre^*

Fri Oct 16 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre^*

Sat Oct 17 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre^*

Thu Oct 22 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^*

Fri Oct 23 – Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP^*

Sat Oct 24 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater^*

Thu Oct 29 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena^*

Fri Oct 30 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center^*

Thu Nov 05 – Phoenix, AZ – Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre^*

Fri Nov 06 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center^*

Sat Nov 07 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre^*

^with Tyler Hubbard

*with Josh Ross