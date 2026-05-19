Gretchen Wilson To Perform At Freedom 250 Memorial Day Candlelight Tribute At Arlington National Cemetery

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Freedom 250 will host a special Memorial Day event on Monday, May 25, 2026, at Arlington National Cemetery to honor U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice. The Freedom 250 Memorial Day Observance is part of America’s 250th anniversary and aims to bring people together through storytelling, music, and reflection.

According to Freedom 250, the evening will feature a special appearance and performance by GRAMMY-winning country artist Gretchen Wilson. “I am overwhelmed to have been asked to honor the fallen heroes and their families this Memorial Day. What a sacred place, I pray I do it justice,” said Wilson.

Set on the historic grounds of Arlington National Cemetery, the event will serve as a national tribute that invites the public, veterans, and military families to gather in remembrance. As reported by organizers, the program will highlight powerful stories of service and sacrifice.

Attendees will learn about the legacy of Captain Humbert “Rocky” Versace, a Medal of Honor recipient and Vietnam prisoner of war. According to event details, his courage, faith, and resilience continue to stand as a symbol of American strength during extreme adversity.

The observance will also honor Captain Daniel W. Eggers, a U.S. Army Special Forces officer who died in Afghanistan while serving with Afghan commandos during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel. As noted by Freedom 250, Eggers is remembered for his humility, bravery, and dedication to his fellow soldiers.

Speakers at the event will include veteran and national security leader Jason Beardsley, Major General Patrick Henry Brady, historian Dr. Mark Moyar, and members of the Eggers family. According to organizers, they will share personal reflections on the cost of freedom and the importance of remembrance.

“Memorial Day is about more than remembrance,” said Beardsley. “It is about preserving the legacy of those who gave everything for this country and ensuring future generations understand the true cost of freedom.”