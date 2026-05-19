Korean Star BIBI Backed By Global Partnership Of Warner Music Korea And Feelghood Music

SEOUL (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Music Korea (WMK) today announced a landmark global partnership with FeelGHood Music, the premier independent label and management company founded by Korean hip-hop legends Tiger JK and Yoon Mirae, to represent the multi-hyphenate superstar BIBI. The partnership is designed to co-create new music and bring it to the world.

Following an incredible 12 months that saw her surpass one billion streams and complete her first highly successful world tour, BIBI officially joins the Warner Music roster for the next phase of her meteoric global ascent. She will also continue to be championed by FeelGHood Music, which has acted as her management company for many years. The announcement coincides with the official release of “BUMPA”, her highly anticipated summer anthem.

Since her debut, BIBI has transitioned from a domestic breakout to an international star. In 2024, her hit “Bam Yang Gang” topped the Korean charts and helped secure her 13 major awards, including honours at the MAMA Awards and Melon Music Awards. Her 2025 sophomore album, EVE: ROMANCE, further solidified her critical and commercial standing, fueling a world tour that spanned Asia, Australasia, and North America.

Beyond the studio, BIBI’s influence as a fashion and cinematic fixture has made her a sought-after collaborator for luxury houses such as Burberry, BVLGARI, and Valentino, as well as the star of global campaigns for global brands such as Coca-Cola and Samsung. Her acclaimed acting turns in movies such as Hopeless and TV shows, including The Worst of Evil, have further established her as one of the most versatile artists in the industry today.

Launching this new chapter is “BUMPA”, a vibrant fusion of global pop, Latin, and Caribbean rhythms. Originally teased during a 2023 live performance, the song became a sensation among fans. Now officially released as a studio version, “BUMPA” showcases a new side of BIBI – free-spirited and rhythmic – while maintaining her signature creative control. BIBI oversaw every facet of the project, from songwriting and production to visual concept and video direction.

Oscar Scivier, Head of A&R, Warner Music APAC, says: “BIBI’s raw talent and creative diversity make her such a unique artist. She is truly special, and we are excited to be partnering with her for this next era of her career. It’s an honour to be working alongside the legendary Tiger JK and the amazing team at FeelGHood Music.”

Jieun Kim, President, Warner Music Korea, adds: “BIBI is set to become one of the defining artists of her generation due to her unique creative identity and bold sensibilities. The partnership is a strategic alliance to amplify her unique creative identity. Warner Music is committed to providing the global infrastructure and creative support necessary for her to shine on the world’s biggest stages.”

Lo-Ting Fai, known as Lofai, President of Warner Music APAC, comments: “BIBI is an incredible talent who illustrates the increasing diversity of artists who are breaking internationally from Korea. We’re excited to welcome her to the Warner Music family.”

Tiger JK, CEO of FeelGHood Music, concludes: “We’re excited to begin this new partnership with Warner Music. From early on, we felt strongly aligned with Oscar’s vision for building globally impactful artists out of Asia, while preserving their individuality and creative identity. As BIBI continues to grow worldwide, it feels meaningful to partner with a team that truly understands both her artistry and her potential. We’re already inspired by the music and ideas we’ve begun creating together.”