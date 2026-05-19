Ocean Sleeper Sign With Rise Records / BMG

SYDNEY, AUS (CelebrityAccess) – Australian metalcore band Ocean Sleeper has signed a new global recording deal with Rise Records/BMG, marking an exciting new chapter in the band’s already impressive trajectory. With their new single “Break the Cycle” out now via Rise Records and BMG, Ocean Sleeper are poised to take their sound to new heights, building on their momentum and delivering their most ambitious material to date.

Ocean Sleeper has steadily built a reputation as one of Australia’s most compelling heavy acts, known for their dynamic songwriting, emotional depth, and explosive live performances. Since emerging, the band has amassed a dedicated global fanbase, strong streaming numbers, and consistent support across alternative radio, as well as AIR charts and award nominations. The band has sold out numerous Australian and US headline tours, played Good Things Festival, and performed alongside Northlane, Parkway Drive, Polaris, Point North, Make Them Suffer, and Thornhill, cementing their place within the modern heavy scene.

The signing represents a natural evolution of the band’s longstanding relationship with BMG, who have previously partnered with Ocean Sleeper across their earlier releases, including debut album Don’t Leave Me This Way and EPs Maybe Death Is All I Need and Is It Better Feeling Nothing, while continuing to expand their international reach with the addition of Rise Records.

Ocean Sleeper said, “We could not be prouder to announce we have signed a new global record deal with Rise Records & BMG. The essence of this band has always been independent and driven by a DIY attitude, but we are ready to level up with a team that we trust with our vision. Partnering with both a powerhouse in the industry and a label behind all our core favourite bands is an absolute honour. We are so excited for what the future holds together.”

Heath Johns, President, Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, BMG, said, “Ocean Sleeper has done it their own way and has become one of Australian heavy music’s best kept secrets. It’s now time for us to share this secret with the world, and with the combined powers of Rise Records and BMG, we will be taking Ocean Sleeper to every corner of the planet. The new music is massive, and it’s rare to find a band with the passion and work ethic of these lads. They deserve this global push, and I have zero doubt in their potential to be a marquee band in this genre.”

Sean Heydorn, SVP Rise Records, said, “Ocean Sleeper has built something incredibly authentic and special through relentless work ethic, creative ambition, and a deep connection with their audience. They’ve emerged as one of Australia’s standout metalcore bands, and we’re excited to partner with them as they take the next step globally with Rise Records and BMG.”

Ocean Sleeper joins a BMG recordings roster of Australian and New Zealand talent, including Chet Faker, Dope Lemon, Crowded House, Hockey Dad, The Cat Empire, Pacific Avenue and Ladyhawke, and a Rise Records roster including Spiritbox, Sleeping With Sirens, Sum 41, Polyphia, Dance Gavin Dance, Memphis May Fire, and more.