StubHub Launches Fund to Send Young Californians To Concerts, Theater and Sporting Events

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) – StubHub, one of the world’s largest ticket marketplaces, today announced the launch of StubHub Access:California, a new initiative committing $100,000 to provide free live event tickets to youth teams, clubs, and groups across California. Nominations are open, with the first group of recipients to be announced later this spring.

Through StubHub Access:California, coaches, parents, teachers, and community leaders can nominate any organized youth team, club, or group in California to receive free group tickets to professional sporting events, concerts, and theater in their region. Select teams will receive tickets to 2026 FIFA World Cup matches at SoFi Stadium and Levi’s Stadium, giving young Californians the chance to witness the world’s biggest sporting event on their home turf.

“Live events are part of the cultural fabric and economic lifeblood of California,” said Ellie Casson, StubHub’s Senior Manager for City and Community Affairs. “Seeing a live event—be it a concert, sports game, theater or something else—can be a life-changing experience for a young person. Our mission at StubHub is to help fans see the events they love, and we are honored that we can help remove barriers and increase access for kids in California through StubHub Access:CA.”

Nominations are now open and will be accepted on a rolling basis HERE.

Submissions will be evaluated based on published criteria including geographic diversity across all regions of California, community need, the team’s story, and representation across sports and activities, age groups, and gender. Recipients will be announced in waves, starting in the spring and summer of 2026.

StubHub will prioritize teams from under-resourced communities and programs where a trip to a professional sporting event or concert may be out of reach for many families.

Access:California is just one way StubHub is helping fans attend live events. In North America, 90% of events on StubHub have tickets under $100 and 60% have tickets under $50. The company has long championed the idea that access to live events should be available to everyone, and Access:California represents StubHub’s most significant community investment in the state to date.

How to Nominate a Team

Any adult age 18 or older can nominate a youth sports team, club, or group in California by completing a brief online form at the link referenced above. Nominators will be asked to provide basic information including the team’s location and age group, and a short description of why the team deserves the experience. Nominations are open now and will be accepted on a rolling basis.