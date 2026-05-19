Tash Sultana Signs Global Recording Deal With BMG

SYDNEY (CelebrityAccess) – BMG is proud to announce the signing of multi-platinum, globally renowned artist, producer, and songwriter Tash Sultana to an exclusive new recording agreement. The deal marks the first global label partnership of Sultana’s career, following years of remarkable independent success on the global stage. The agreement includes future recordings as well as Tash Sultana’s acclaimed recorded catalogue, which will revert to BMG in 2030.

One of Australia’s most influential and globally successful contemporary artists, Sultana has built an extraordinary international career defined by musicianship, genre-defying creativity, and a singular artistic identity. Emerging as a self-produced, multi-instrumentalist, and live-looping phenomenon, Sultana quickly amassed a worldwide audience through performances and the breakout success of multi-platinum singles including “Jungle”, “Notion”, and “Mystik”.

Since then, Sultana has amassed billions of streams worldwide, sold hundreds of thousands of tickets, and headlined major venues and festivals across North America, Europe, the UK, Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. Their acclaimed releases include the gold-certified, ARIA Award-winning debut album Flow State, ARIA No.1 sophomore album Terra Firma, and a string of globally successful singles and collaborations.

Sultana said, “I’ve been an independent artist for a very long time and intentionally so. I wanted to see how far I could take it on my own, to build something real and meaningful from the ground up. Reaching this point has allowed me to enter a partnership from a place of strength and clarity about my future on my terms, which was always my long-term goal. BMG felt like the right move for this next phase—an opportunity to grow, evolve, and take things to the next level.”

Heath Johns, President, Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia, BMG, said, “Tash is a generational talent with a global platform that has been built by relentless hard work and creative conviction. When our team heard the level of these new songs, we instantly knew we’d be the perfect partner to take Tash to even greater levels. We are grateful that Tash has chosen BMG and we are excited to join Tash on this next phase of their artistic journey—it will be their biggest to date.”

Sultana has received multiple ARIA Award wins and nominations, alongside international chart success and widespread critical acclaim. They join a BMG recordings roster of Australian and New Zealand talent, including Chet Faker, Dope Lemon, Crowded House, Hockey Dad, The Cat Empire, Pacific Avenue, Ladyhawke, Tim Minchin, The Living End, and more.