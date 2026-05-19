The Smashing Pumpkins Announce ‘The Rats In A Cage’ Fall 2026 North American Tour

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – The iconic, GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band The Smashing Pumpkins have announced The Rats In A Cage Tour, one of their most ambitious live shows yet. Kicking off in September and running through November 2026, The Rats In A Cage Tour will feature the band playing two distinct sets: one celebrating the seminal 1995 RIAA Diamond certified Mellon Collie And The Infinite Sadness’ recent 30th anniversary, and one a career-spanning journey through nearly four decades’ worth of beloved hits, deep cuts, and fan-favorites alike.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Verizon presales beginning on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale beginning on Thursday, May 21 at 10 am local on smashingpumpkins.com. Fans will also have access to an exclusive presale through the band’s official fan club, VIZ CLUB, beginning on Wednesday, May 20 at 9am local until Wednesday, May 20 at 10pm local time.

The Smashing Pumpkins will offer one of a kind VIP ticket packages that will include a special pre-show acoustic performance and Q&A with the band, VIP lounge access, memorabilia, exclusive VIP merchandise, and priority merchandise shopping. Pre-sale will begin on Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local.

Citi is the official card of The Rats in A Cage Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local until Wednesday, May 20 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Verizon will offer customers an exclusive presale for the Smashing Pumpkins in the U.S – no strings attached, simply for being a Verizon customer. The presale for select shows runs from Tuesday, May 19 at 10 am local to Wednesday, May 20 at 10pm local time, Visit myAccess in the My Verizon app for more details.

“Staging a Mellon Collie-themed show is something we’ve discussed for over a decade, and finally the stars have aligned and exactly on the terms I’d set: which was to build a special night around its most enduring aspirations and ideas,” Billy Corgan said. “With set 1 of the Rats In A Cage tour exclusively featuring Mellon Collie songs in a highly theatrical setting, and set 2 drawing from the rest of our canon so that there’s a decent amount of variance as to what songs we’ll play from night to night: from our first in ‘Gish’ to our last in ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’.”

Before the tour kicks off, The Smashing Pumpkins will headline their hometown’s famed Lollapalooza on July 31st for the first time in over 30 years, marking their long-awaited return to the festival since its touring iteration in 1994. Then, in September, the Rats In A Cage tour opens in Columbus. OH, before visiting multiple major markets throughout America and Canada. With the Pumpkins’ shows forever known for delivering raw performances on an epic emotional scale, the Rats In A Cage tour and its journey through the decades promises to showcase the kaleidoscopic range the band has wielded from Gish all the way to their most recent album release, Aghori Mhori Mei.

The Rats In A Cage Tour follows a multi-faceted 2025 anniversary blowout for Mellon Collie, including a deluxe vinyl reissue featuring previously unheard live recordings from the world tour supporting the album, a special reimagining of Mellon Collie’s iconic hits and beloved fan-favorites onstage with the Lyric Opera Of Chicago, and culinary collaborations with Vosges Haut-Chocolat and Erewhon. Released the same year as Machina/The Machines Of God’s 25th anniversary reissue, the Mellon Collie celebration continued what has been a furiously productive decade for The Smashing Pumpkins, with a flood of inspiration producing 2020’s Cyr, 2022/2023’s triple-album Atum: A Rock Opera In Three Parts, and 2024’s Aghori Mhori Mei.

FULL TOUR ROUTING

Wed, Sep 30 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Fri, Oct 2 — Boston, MA — TD Garden

Sat, Oct 3 — Baltimore, MD — CFG Bank Arena

Sun, Oct 4 — Brooklyn, NY — Barclays Center

Tue, Oct 6 — Pittsburgh, PA — PPG Paints Arena

Wed, Oct 7 — Hamilton, ON — TD Coliseum

Fri, Oct 9 — Montreal, QC — Bell Centre

Sun, Oct 11 — Madison, WI — Kohl Center

Tue, Oct 13 — St. Paul, MN — Grand Casino Arena

Wed, Oct 14 — Chicago, IL — United Center

Fri, Oct 16 — Charlotte, NC — Spectrum Center

Sat, Oct 17 — Jacksonville, FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Sun, Oct 18 — Tampa, FL — Benchmark International Arena

Tue, Oct 20 — Indianapolis, IN — Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed, Oct 22 — Nashville, TN — The Truth

Sat, Oct 24 — Oklahoma City, OK — Paycom Center

Sun, Oct 25 — Austin, TX — Moody Center

Tue, Oct 27 — Denver, CO — Ball Arena

Thu, Oct 29 — Salt Lake City, UT — Delta Center

Fri, Oct 30 — Las Vegas, NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

Sun, Nov 1 — Portland, OR — Moda Center

Tue, Nov 3 — Calgary, AB — Scotiabank Saddledome

Thu, Nov 5 — Vancouver, BC — Rogers Arena

Fri, Nov 6 — Seattle, WA — Climate Pledge Arena

Sun, Nov 8 — San Jose, CA — SAP Center

Wed, Nov 11 — Phoenix, AZ — Mortgage Matchup Center

Thu, Nov 12 — Los Angeles, CA — Kia Forum