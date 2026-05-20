Apple Music Launches ‘Music Room’ Concert Series With Lola Young

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Apple Music is expanding its live music offerings with the launch of a brand-new performance series called “Music Room,” according to a new announcement released this week.

The new series is designed as an intimate concert experience, giving artists the opportunity to reimagine their music in front of a smaller, more engaged audience. According to the announcement, the performances will take place in a controlled setting, allowing for a more personal connection between artists and fans.

Kicking off the series is British singer-songwriter Lola Young, who becomes the first artist to headline a Music Room performance. The debut show was recorded at Apple Music’s Los Angeles studios and featured a curated set that highlighted her vocal style and musical storytelling.

Apple Music’s Music Room series represents a growing trend within the music industry, where platforms are investing in exclusive live content to deepen fan engagement. Rather than large-scale concerts, the series focuses on stripped-down or creatively reworked performances that give audiences a new perspective on an artist’s catalog.

The launch also reflects Apple Music’s broader push into live and original content, positioning itself as not just a streaming service but a destination for unique artist experiences.

While further details about upcoming performers have not yet been confirmed, the announcement suggests that additional artists will be featured in future installments of the series.

With its focus on high-quality production and exclusive access, the Music Room series is expected to deliver a new kind of concert experience—one that blends live performance with curated digital storytelling.