George Clinton Sues Universal Music Group Over $1.1M In Unpaid Royalties

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Funk legend George Clinton has filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group (UMG), claiming the company has withheld more than $1.1 million in royalties over the past several years.

According to Billboard, Clinton filed the lawsuit on May 15 in federal court in Michigan, accusing the label of breach of contract. Clinton claims UMG has been holding back 100% of his royalties for more than three years, covering music from his Parliament-Funkadelic catalog, solo work, and other projects.

As reported by multiple outlets, UMG says the payments were frozen because of a separate legal dispute involving the estate of late Parliament-Funkadelic keyboardist Bernie Worrell.

However, Clinton argues that reasoning no longer applies. According to reports, UMG was removed from that case in 2023, and a judge later ruled in Clinton’s favor in 2025. Despite that, Clinton says the label has continued to hold onto his money anyway. In the complaint, Clinton’s legal team calls the situation a clear contract violation.

“This is a straightforward breach of contract case arising from UMG’s decision to withhold 100% of royalties payable to Plaintiff… based on a third-party lawsuit to which UMG is not a party, in which UMG faces no claim, in which UMG could incur no liability,” the filing states.

The lawsuit also claims the withheld money includes royalties from accounts that have “nothing to do with the original dispute“, including production work Clinton did with other artists.

Clinton’s team says the withheld money has had a serious impact on him financially. According to reports, the lawsuit describes the unpaid royalties as “financially crippling” and says they are a major source of his income.

Clinton is asking the court to:

* Release the more than $1.1 million in withheld royalties

* Provide a full accounting of his royalty accounts

* Stop any further withholding

UMG has not publicly responded to the lawsuit at this time.