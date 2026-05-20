Greta Van Fleet Announce One-Night Only Underplay At NYC’s Bowery Ballroom

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After igniting excitement and anticipation across the world with the recent news of their return, Greta Van Fleet will take over New York City’s legendary Bowery Ballroom for an intimate, one-night-only performance on Wednesday, May 27.

A rare underplay from one of the world’s most electrifying live bands, who last played in New York City to a sold-out crowd in Madison Square Garden. Tickets for the exclusive event will be available via in-person purchase only beginning Tuesday, May 26, at 9:00 AM at the Bowery Ballroom box office. With demand expected to be high, their performance is poised to become one of the most talked-about shows of 2026.

Following the last several years headlining arenas, topping charts, and carrying the torch for a new generation of rock and roll, the return to a room as intimate and storied as Bowery Ballroom signals something deeper than a concert — it’s a statement, igniting a new and exciting chapter for the GRAMMY Award-winning Nashville-based four-piece.

Since emerging from Michigan and exploding onto the global stage, Greta Van Fleet have become one of the defining rock bands of their generation: a group equally embraced by lifelong rock purists and a younger audience rediscovering the power, freedom, and spectacle of the genre. Their ascent has been marked by platinum-selling records, GRAMMY® wins, huge international arena and stadium tours, and a reputation for delivering live performances with the kind of musicianship and emotional release that plays into the history books and cultural mythology of the legendary bands before them.

Their upcoming Bowery Ballroom performance offers fans a rare chance to experience Greta Van Fleet up close and personal. In an era increasingly dominated by algorithms and disposable culture, Greta Van Fleet continues to stand apart as a band committed to the timeless ideals, transcendence, theatricality, musicianship, rebellion, and human connection that come hand in hand with rock and roll.

GRETA VAN FLEET

Bowery Ballroom — New York City

May 27, 2026

Ticket Information:

In-person sales only begin Tuesday, May 26, at 9:00 AM at the Bowery Ballroom box office.

Age restrictions are 16+, with a parent or legal guardian needed for anyone under 16. Ticket prices are $20, including all fees. Bowery Ballroom is a Cashless venue. Physical Credit Cards and Debit Cards, along with Tap to Pay, are acceptable forms of payment. There is a 2-ticket limit per person on a strictly first-come, first-served basis. Line cutting will not be permitted. Wristbands will be distributed to confirm your place in line when purchasing tickets.