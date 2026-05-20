Music Icon Billy Joel Slams Upcoming Biopic, Says He Didn’t Approve It

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Music legend Billy Joel is pushing back against a new biopic about his life, saying he has “not approved the project” and is not involved in it at all, according to Variety.

According to reports, Billy & Me will focus on Joel’s rise in the late 1960s and early 1970s, leading up to the release of his breakout album Piano Man. However, Joel’s team quickly responded after the announcement, making it clear the project does not have his support.

“Since 2021, the parties involved have been officially notified that they do not possess Billy Joel’s life rights and will not be able to secure the music rights required for this project,” a representative for Joel said. The statement continued: “Billy Joel has not authorized or supported this project in any capacity, and any attempt to move forward without it would be both legally and professionally misguided.”

The film is expected to tell Joel’s early story through the perspective of his first manager, Irwin Mazur, instead of Joel himself. Filmmakers have secured rights from Mazur and Joel’s former bandmate Jon Small, who is also involved in the project as a consultant.

Because Joel has not signed off on the movie, it will not have his life rights or access to his music catalog, which is unusual for a major music biopic. As reported by multiple outlets, this could make it difficult for the film to fully tell the story of one of the most well-known artists in modern music.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the movie will still move forward despite Joel’s objections. The project is being directed by John Ottman, with production expected to begin later this year.

For now, Joel has made his stance clear—he is not connected to the film, and he does not support it as it moves forward.If you want, I can tighten this further into a **short breaking-news version** or make it more **SEO headline-heavy** 👍