One Night Live Expands Touring For Emerging Artists Through New Folk Alliance International Partnership

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Folk Alliance International (FAI), Live Music Society (LMS), and D-Tour today announced a new partnership that will bring One Night Live touring artists to the 2027 Folk Alliance International conference in Chicago. As part of the collaboration, the organizations plan to coordinate tours for selected FAI Official Showcase Artists as they make their way from across the United States to the conference in January 2027.

The performances are planned as part of One Night Live, the touring initiative created by Live Music Society to highlight emerging artists and the key role that small independent venues play in career development. Launched in 2025, the program responds to a growing challenge facing early-career artists: the increasing financial barriers to touring. One Night Live enables direct support to both artists and participating venues, helping to make touring more sustainable while strengthening local music ecosystems. With four successful tour runs completed to date and two more planned in 2026, the initiative continues to build momentum nationwide.

The tours leading up to FAI’s conference will see artists perform approximately five shows each at intimate venues on the way to Chicago. In each location, local opening bands will be featured, fostering collaboration, artistic exchange, and deeper connections within local music communities. Official Showcase Artists selected for One Night Live will receive logistical and financial support for the tours.

The announcement comes during Folk Alliance International’s open application period for Official Showcase Artists at the 2027 conference. Applications are open now through June 8, 2026. Application information can be found here: https://www.folk.org/conference/official-showcases

Additional details about participating artists, tour routing, and venue partners will be announced this fall.