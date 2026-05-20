Sony Music Publishing Names ZaZa Kazadi To Senior Director of A&R, UK And Europe

UNITED KINGDOM (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Publishing has promoted Zaza Kazadi to Senior Director, A&R, a move that highlights her growing role within the company’s creative and songwriter development teams.

According to a statement from Sony Music Publishing, Kazadi has been working closely with writers and producers across multiple projects, helping guide early-stage development and connect talent with key opportunities inside the company’s global network. Industry coverage of the promotion noted that her work has continued to expand in both scope and impact within the A&R division.

As reported by music industry outlets tracking publishing moves, A&R teams play a central role in shaping the songwriting pipeline, from discovering new voices to pairing collaborators and supporting song placement. In her new position, Kazadi is expected to take on a broader leadership role while continuing to identify and develop emerging talent.

Sony Music Publishing has been steadily strengthening its A&R structure in recent years, focusing on long-term songwriter growth and global collaboration opportunities. According to company updates shared around internal promotions, Kazadi’s advancement reflects that ongoing strategy as the company invests in its creative leadership pipeline.

With this promotion, Kazadi steps into a more senior position at a time when music publishers are placing greater emphasis on breaking new writers and building cross-genre hits, as noted across recent industry reporting.