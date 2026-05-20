St John’s And Labrador Named The Official Host City For 2027 Country Music Week And CCMA Awards

JOHN’S, NL (CelebrityAccess) – Destination St. John’s and the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA®) proudly announced today that St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador, will be the official host city for Country Music Week 2027 and the 2027 CCMA Awards – September 15-18, marking the first time the event will be hosted in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Known for its deep musical roots, breathtaking coastal scenery, vibrant culture, and legendary hospitality, the St. John’s region promises an unforgettable East Coast backdrop for celebrating Canada’s top country music talent in September 2027.

The event is supported through partnerships with Destination St. John’s, the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Government of Canada through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency (ACOA), St. John’s Sports & Entertainment Ltd., and the City of St. John’s.

“We’re delighted that the Canadian Country Music Awards are coming to St. John’s in September 2027! Country music holds a deep cultural connection with the province’s strong traditions of folk and storytelling and continues to play an important role in the province’s cultural identity and live music scene. As such, we’re proud to support such a meaningful event with a contribution of $1.3 million.” Honourable Andrea Barbour, Minister of Tourism, Culture, Arts and Recreation

“This is an incredibly exciting moment for the CCMA and for country music fans across Canada,” said Amy Jeninga, President, Canadian Country Music Association. “Bringing Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards to Newfoundland and Labrador for the very first time is a milestone opportunity. St. John’s offers an extraordinary mix of culture, music, scenery, and hospitality that makes it the perfect setting for this nationally celebrated event. We know artists, delegates, and fans from coast to coast to coast will embrace the energy and spirit of this province.”

“The Government of Canada is proud to support initiatives that strengthen Atlantic Canada’s economy and visibility,” said Tom Osborne, Member of Parliament for Cape Spear, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency. “Hosting the CCMA® Awards and Country Music Week in Newfoundland and Labrador will drive significant economic opportunities for local businesses, artists, and communities, while putting our province front and centre in living rooms and on screens across Canada. This is a defining moment that will deliver lasting benefits for our region well beyond 2027.”

The CCMA Awards and Country Music Week represent one of Canada’s premier music industry events, bringing together artists, fans, industry leaders, and media from across the country and beyond while generating significant tourism, cultural, and economic impact for the host region.

“The City of St. John’s is thrilled to welcome Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards to our region for the very first time,” said Mayor Danny Breen. “This event will bring incredible energy to our city and showcase the music, culture, hospitality, and experiences that make St. John’s so special. We look forward to welcoming visitors, artists, and fans to celebrate with us in 2027.”

From live music venues and historic streets to rugged coastlines and unforgettable kitchen parties, the St. John’s region offers visitors an authentic and distinctly Canadian experience. The event is expected to attract thousands of visitors and national media attention while creating meaningful opportunities for local businesses, artists, tourism operators, and communities throughout the province.

“Destination St. John’s is proud to partner in bringing one of Canada’s premier music events to our region,” said Paul Bugge, CEO, Destination St. John’s. “Hosting the CCMA Awards and Country Music Week is a tremendous opportunity to elevate St. John’s on the national stage while creating significant tourism and economic impact for our local businesses, hospitality sector, and communities. This is exactly the type of event that leaves a lasting legacy for a destination.”

“Mary Brown’s Centre was built to host major national events, and we are excited to welcome Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards to St. John’s in 2027,” said Brent Meade, CEO, St. John’s Sports & Entertainment Ltd. “This event will bring incredible excitement and energy to our venue and downtown while showcasing Newfoundland and Labrador to audiences across the country.”

Country Music Week 2027 will feature a full schedule of programming, including live performances, songwriter showcases, fan experiences, industry events, and the nationally broadcast CCMA Awards at Mary Brown’s Centre.