Vince Gill And Paul Williams To Be Honored At NSAI’s 9th Annual Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Many award winners are concealed until the night of; however, NSAI has announced that VINCE GILL and PAUL WILLIAMS, two iconic members of the music landscape, will be honored for their impacts within the industry, personal career achievements, and their unwavering commitment to the songwriting community. Gill, gifted songwriter, philanthropist, and one of the most beloved artists in modern country music will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement award, adding the honor to his long list of accolades received in the past, including being named a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 1991, joining the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2005, entering the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2007 and receiving the 2014 BMI Icon honor.

The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement award is the organization’s pinnacle honor, given to an individual whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and one who has inspired the careers of others, the award has only been given to seven other recipients since its inception: ALABAMA (2025), Alan Jackson (2024), Bobby Braddock (2023), Garth Brooks (2022), Loretta Lynn (2019), Bill Anderson (2018), and Willie Nelson (2013).

“City National Bank is honored to celebrate the remarkable achievements of this year’s honorees at the Nashville Songwriter Awards,” said Diane Pearson and Lori Badgett, senior vice presidents, Entertainment & Sports Banking – Nashville, City National Bank. “The President’s Award and the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award represent the highest levels of excellence in songwriting, and we are proud to join NSAI in recognizing the extraordinary Vince Gill and Paul Williams, whose work has inspired audiences and shaped the music industry.”

The second revealed honoree, Williams, will be presented with NSAI’s President’s Keystone Award in recognition of his significant contributions to the industry for the betterment of all songwriters. Williams’ songwriting success began the road to many achievements throughout his career. He has won an Oscar, three GRAMMY awards, two Golden Globe awards, been inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and has seen success in film and television. He is a leader within the music industry, serving as President and Chairman of the Board of ASCAP (American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers) for the past 17 years, and is among the strongest advocates for creators’ rights. Williams was personally selected for the award by NSAI Board President Lee Thomas Miller.

“Having grown up loving and studying songs and the craft of songwriting, it is an immeasurable honor to call Paul Williams a friend,” stated NSAI Board President, Lee Thomas Miller. “On a personal note, he has always been one of the warmest, classiest, and most professional rock stars of my career. As a BMI writer myself, it has been a joy to wage the copyright advocacy wars for the American songwriter alongside Paul, who has so often sat in the ASCAP seat. It is a great thrill to present this year’s NSAI President’s Keystone Award to our American treasure, Paul Williams.”

Audience members can anticipate a night filled with non-stop stories and performances as these award categories are honored alongside the winners of the Song, Songwriter, and Songwriter-Artist of the Year awards and the coveted ’10 Songs I Wish I’d Written’ awards. Both Songwriter and Songwriter-Artist of the Year are contingent on chart performance, while the other award categories are peer-voted and determined by NSAI’s talented professional membership of songwriters.

On Wednesday, July 15, the first round of performers participating in the event will be revealed, and tickets for the ceremony will go on sale Friday, July 17 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.ryman.com.

In addition to the previously mentioned awards, the night will also recognize the 2026 Legendary Song award, honoring a song that is deemed legendary above all others and which has stood the test of time in the designated timeframe. The eligibility period for this year’s award was 1969-1985 and the NSAI Board of Directors carefully selected 10 impactful songs from that time for the pro membership to anonymously vote on to determine the top legendary song.