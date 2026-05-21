Blue Grape Music Welcomes Joyous Wolf To Its Roster

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Blue Grape Music is thrilled to welcome So Cal rock band JOYOUS WOLF — Pedro Cordeiro, vocals; Blake Allard, guitar; Robert Sodaro, drums; and Greg Braccio, bass — to the roster. The band’s new album, In Between, arrives August 21 via Blue Grape Music. Pre-save it here.

“‘Juniper’ tackles the sting of betrayal through a subconscious lens, focusing on the rules of a game that only the characters truly understand,” states guitarist Allard.

Forming in Orange County, CA, with humble beginnings, Joyous Wolf has created their own hybrid of hard-driving rock ‘n’ roll, soul, blues, and alternative music. Heavily influenced by artists spanning not only various genres but decades of music, their electric live performances have taken them from the clubs of the Sunset Strip to international stages.

IN BETWEEN TRACK LISTING:

“Runaway”

“Juniper”

“In Your Shadow”

“Karma”

“Get Myself Right”

“Fine By Me”

“Storm New”

“Talk To Me”

“The Mechanic””