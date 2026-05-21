Country Singer-Songwriter Faith Schueler Signs with 3686 Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Country singer-songwriter Faith Schueler has officially signed with 3686 Records, the newly launched independent label founded by Levi Hummon and Eric Arjes.

Distributed by The Orchard/Sony, 3686 Records was built on a mission to empower artists through creative freedom, strategic brand development, and long-term career sustainability. Drawing from their own experiences as creatives, Hummon and Arjes are committed to fostering a collaborative, transparent environment designed to help artists thrive both creatively and professionally.

“I’ve known Faith for years, and it’s been incredible watching her grow into an artist with such a clear vision of who she is and what she wants to say,” shares Hummon. “Her talent and work ethic are undeniable, and we’re excited to help introduce her music to the massive audience that’s waiting for it.”

“From the moment you hear Faith, it’s obvious she has something special,” adds Arjes. “There’s a confidence and authenticity to her artistry that feels incredibly rare. We’re thrilled to help bring her music to the world and connect it with the audience it deserves.”

“Faith is such a joy to work with,” says Alexandra Gilbert, Label Manager at 3686 Records. “Her determination, talent, and passion for music are truly inspiring, and I have no doubt this is only the beginning for her.”

“This is a very natural next step in Faith’s growth as an artist, and there’s no better team to help guide that journey than Levi, Eric, and everyone at 3686 Records,” shares Faith’s manager, John Shomby. “We’re incredibly excited for what’s ahead.”

“I’m beyond excited to join the 3686 Records family,” says Schueler. “I’ve dreamed about a moment like this for years, and I’m so grateful to Levi, Eric, and the entire team for believing in me and my music. I truly can’t wait for this next chapter.”

Schueler is no stranger to major stages, having shared bills with artists including Lady A, Scotty McCreery, Conner Smith, and Hank Williams Jr. She has also performed at the legendary Grand Ole Opry and joined Riley Green onstage during Riverfront Revival.

An active member of both Song Suffragettes and The Women of Country, which recently named her an Artist to Watch for 2025, Schueler has collaborated with acclaimed Nashville songwriters including Charles Kelley, Eric Paslay, and Marcus Hummon. Her artistry has also earned recognition from the Country Music Association, CMT, Holler, and more.