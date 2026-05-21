Dustin Lynch To Host 4th Annual Dustin Lynch Pool Situation: Nashville During CMA Fest

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Proving years on end that multi-platinum star Dustin Lynch anchors the best must-see entertainment and events for his fans, the 10X #1 hitmaker returns to Margaritaville Hotel on June 4 for the fourth annual DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE. The unscripted and viral mayhem that unfolds among the music performances and surprise guests is truly an only-during-fan-fest-week experience.

The wildly engaging country music-themed pool party anchored by Lynch, who is currently climbing the country charts with his latest single “Easy To Love,” has featured previous pop-ins from artists like Deana Carter, Jordan Davis, HARDY, Little Big Town, MacKenzie Porter, and more. In addition, attendees have participated in the on-site mullet haircuts, belly flop competition, and the famous spinning wheel of actions and activities for Lynch and his fans.

This year, DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE will be exclusively open to Stay Country Club members and their guests. Fans can join now at staycountryclub.com and RSVP before June 3. This event is 18+.

Sponsored by Coors Banquet, Happy Dad, and Ole Smoky Distillery, the event will kick off with the Stay Country Pregame hosted at Ole Smoky Distillery before the party moves to Margaritaville Hotel Rooftop for the afternoon’s performances and surprise moments.

DUSTIN LYNCH POOL SITUATION: NASHVILLE

• Date: Thursday, June 4

• Location: Margaritaville Hotel, Rooftop Pool

• Address: 425 Rep. John Lewis Way S, Nashville, TN 37203

Schedule:

• 10:00 AM – Check In Opens at Margaritaville

• 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM – Stay Country Pregame at Ole Smoky Distillery

• 1:00 PM – Doors Open

• 3:00 PM – Music Starts