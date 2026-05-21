I C RED Announces Riser House Rock Signing

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Riser House Rock proudly announces the signing of I C RED, a bold new industrial-leaning rock project poised to disrupt the modern rock and alt-rock landscape with its aggressive energy, cinematic production, and immersive, concept-driven world.

“I C RED’s commanding presence, distinctive sound, and style immediately set them apart in the rock and alt-rock universe,” says Jason Martin, President of Riser House Rock. “At Riser House Rock, we sign artists we believe in completely, and signing I C RED was an easy decision. We’re proud to welcome them to the roster and can’t wait for the world to hear and see what’s coming.”

“Riser House Rock believed in our vision from the moment we met, and that means everything to us,” says I C RED. “They understand not only our music, but also the world we’re building around I C RED. The entire team is genuine, down-to-earth, and clearly driven by a love for music and their artists. It feels like a true partnership, and we’re excited to build this together and show the world what we have in store.”

Officially launching in 2026, I C RED may be new to the scene, but the force behind the project has been years in the making. Raised within the music industry, the group sharpened their instincts from the inside out, learning through experience, setbacks, and relentless evolution. What began as a tight-knit team with a shared history transformed into something darker, heavier, and more intentional: a project designed not only to be heard, but fully experienced.