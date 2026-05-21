Jon Stone Launches BIA Records To Champion Artist-Focused Development

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – A new independent force is stepping into the music space with the official launch of BIA Records. BIA — which stands for “Bet It All” — was founded with a vision of creating a boutique label experience centered around artist development, creative freedom, and hands-on support.

Rooted in a highly personalized approach, the label is focused on short-term record commitments and high-volume creative output designed to help talent move quickly while maintaining authenticity and ownership of their artistry.

Alongside its official launch, BIA Records is announcing its first flagship signing, rising artist Nakessa. Nakessa has signed an exclusive international recording and publishing agreement and will lead the company’s first release campaign as BIA begins building its roster and expanding its reach.

The announcement also marks the beginning of Nakessa’s debut release campaign under the label, with details surrounding her first single expected to be unveiled soon.

Founded by multi-Platinum, award-winning songwriter, producer, and artist Jon Stone, BIA Records was born from Stone’s firsthand experiences navigating the music industry as both a creative and a recording artist.

“BIA Records came out of a lot of things, honestly — frustration, refinement, historical content, experiences from my own life, including trials and tribulations with record labels,” he shares. “As an artist myself, I know what it’s like to have your art not be supported in the way that you believe it should be. That’s what we’re really striving to do: be a boutique label that provides superior artist-focused attention.”

Originally from Eugene, Oregon, Stone moved to Nashville in pursuit of a career in country music and has since built an impressive resume spanning songwriting, producing, and artist development. In 2013, he signed with Curb Records as one half of the country duo American Young alongside acclaimed fiddle player Kristy Osmunson. Together, they toured internationally across more than a dozen countries and earned two BCMA Award nominations.

Stone first broke onto the scene as a songwriter in 2006 with “Me and My Gang,” recorded by Rascal Flatts as the title track to their five-time Platinum album. He later celebrated his first No. 1 at country radio with Lee Brice’s “Woman Like You,” which is featured on Brice’s Hard 2 Love album. The song also earned Stone his first SESAC Song of the Year Award, establishing him as both a hit songwriter and producer.

Over the years, Stone’s work has been recorded by artists like Kenny Chesney, Jerrod Niemann, and Blake Shelton. Additionally, his accomplishments include two ACM Award nominations as well as recognition from NSAI, BMI, and AIMP.

“The sun doesn’t stop shining just because you can’t see it,” Stone adds — a quote that has quickly become part of the label’s underlying philosophy and mindset.

With an emphasis on agility, transparency, and artist growth, BIA Records aims to carve out a lane for creatives looking for a more collaborative and intentional label experience.