Lang Lang International Music Foundation And Explora Journeys Debut Young Artist Series

CADIZ, SPAIN (CelebrityAccess) – The Lang Lang International Music Foundation is proud to announce the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Explora Journeys, creating a new international platform to spotlight the Foundation’s mission and support emerging young musicians through global performances and cultural exchange.

The partnership was officially launched in May in Cádiz, Spain, with the inaugural concert of the Lang Lang Foundation Young Artist Series, featuring Foundation alumnus Eden Chen. The performance received a standing ovation, marking a memorable beginning to the partnership, rooted in a shared commitment to cultural exchange, excellence, and transformative experiences. Following its successful debut in Cádiz, Spain, the Lang Lang Foundation Young Artist Series will expand with three additional performances scheduled throughout 2026.

Through the partnership, Explora Journeys will help expand global visibility for the Foundation’s music education and artist development initiatives, including its internationally recognized Young Scholars™ and Keys of Inspiration® programs. The collaboration creates new opportunities for exceptional young musicians to perform in inspiring international settings while introducing new audiences to the Foundation’s mission of nurturing the next generation of artistic leaders.

Chen’s performance in Cádiz beautifully reflected the values at the heart of the Foundation’s work: artistry, dedication, and the power of music to connect people across cultures and generations. His performance reflected the artistry, dedication, and cross-cultural connection at the heart of the Foundation’s mission.

“We are deeply grateful to Explora Journeys for their belief in our mission and for creating a new stage on which our young artists can shine,” said Leszek Barwinski-Brown, CEO of the Lang Lang International Music Foundation. “This inaugural concert was an unforgettable beginning, and we look forward to building something truly meaningful together in the years ahead.”

Koray Savas, Vice President, Hotel Operations at Explora Journeys, emphasized the shared values behind the collaboration: “At the heart of both Explora Journeys and the Lang Lang International Music Foundation is a belief in the importance of cultural enrichment and education. Supporting young musicians and helping create opportunities for music education is not only meaningful for our guests and communities but also reflects the values we want to champion globally through this partnership.”

Handré Potgieter, Entertainment Director of Explora Journeys, added: “We are honored to begin this collaboration with the Lang Lang International Music Foundation and to welcome such extraordinary young talent to our guests and communities around the world. Music has the power to inspire, connect, and elevate the travel experience in a deeply meaningful way, and Eden Chen’s performance in Cádiz was a beautiful example of that vision coming to life.”

The Lang Lang International Music Foundation looks forward to continuing the Lang Lang Foundation Young Artist Series through future performances, educational initiatives, and shared experiences that celebrate artistry, cultural exchange, and the universal language of music. While Explora Journeys has previously presented classical performances onboard its ships, this collaboration marks a distinctive new chapter through its partnership with a nonprofit organization dedicated to nurturing the next generation of musical talent. Through the Young Artist Series, exceptional young musicians are given the opportunity to share their artistry with international audiences while advancing the Foundation’s mission of music education and artist development.