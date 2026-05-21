Nederlander Concerts Expands California Footprint with Vina Robles Amphitheatre Purchase

PASO ROBLES, CA — Nederlander Concerts has acquired the Vina Robles Amphitheatre and adjacent properties. Located on California’s Central Coast, the world-class, 3,000-capacity outdoor amphitheatre reflects Nederlander’s ongoing commitment to elevating regional live entertainment destinations and builds upon a proven track record of enhancing iconic venues, including the San Jose Civic, the Grove of Anaheim, and the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles.

Vina Robles Amphitheatre opened its doors in 2013 with its scenic wine country backdrop, stellar sightlines, superb sound, with no seat more than 150 feet from the stage. The venue has just won “Best Live Music Venue” from New Times SLO (San Luis Obispo) for the 10th year in 2026 and has also been nominated for Amphitheatre of the Year by IEBA, Best Small Outdoor Venue by Pollstar, and was a finalist for Sunset Magazine’s Best Outdoor Venue.

“This marks an exciting new chapter for both Vina Robles Amphitheatre and Nederlander,” said Alex Hodges, CEO of Nederlander Concerts. “The local team can take great pride in what they’ve built. We value their thoughtful approach to working with artists, promoters, and fans. To ensure seamless continuity, the current team will remain in place. Together, with our shared commitment to delivering a best-in-class entertainment experience, we can take this already world-class venue to the next level.”

This acquisition builds on the work of the late founder, Hans Nef, and the retired managing partner, Hans-R. Michel, who shaped Vina Robles into a destination that integrates live music, hospitality, and a proposed boutique hotel into the broader wine country landscape.

“Hans Nef and Hans-R. Michel had a vision for what this amphitheatre could become, and we look forward to growing that vision,” said Rena Wasserman, SVP of Nederlander Concerts. “We’re excited to discover what resonates most with the venue and to grow in step with the community. The Nederlander team is incredibly energized to take ownership of such an exceptional venue.”

The Vina Robles Hospitality Center, the first building completed on the site in 2007, is a defining feature of the property. The nearly 14,200-square-foot California mission-style space features a main tasting room with vaulted ceilings (now available for activation), a dedicated banquet facility with a commercial kitchen, and an expansive outdoor dining terrace that seats over 300 guests. This facility can be used in conjunction with live venue programming or operated independently.

Since its opening, the venue has served as a collaborative platform for promoters including AEG, Live Nation, Outback Presents, folkYEAH!, R Entertainment, Good Vibez, Richter Entertainment Group, Good Medicine Presents, and Nederlander Concerts, all of whom have brought successful events to the venue. Looking ahead, Nederlander Concerts will continue to welcome partnerships with other promoters.

Over the years, Vina Robles Amphitheatre has welcomed a diverse array of talent to its stage, including music icons Neil Young, Bonnie Raitt, Rod Stewart, Chicago, Ringo Starr, and Slayer. The venue has also hosted indie phenoms Death Cab for Cutie, Phoebe Bridgers, Eddie Vedder, Leon Bridges, and Kacey Musgraves, alongside world music artists Banda MS, Gipsy Kings, and Pepe Aguilar. Renowned comedians such as Kevin Hart, Jim Gaffigan, Hasan Minhaj, Amy Schumer, and more have also taken the stage at the venue, reflecting its popularity in the comedy world. Many of these performers have made multiple appearances at the amphitheatre.