Secretly Distribution Hires Hannah Angst And Promotes Jacqui Resur

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Secretly Distribution (SD) announces the hiring of Hannah Angst as its new Director of Label and Shared Services. Following a six-year tenure at The Orchard, where she worked on campaigns with Gorillaz, Samia, Max McNown, and many more, Angst brings more than a decade of experience in developing and championing independent artists. With an extensive background in project management across multiple labels and artists’ services companies, Angst will now lead an award-winning team devoted to global album releases and catalog promotion, working in direct collaboration with SD partners such as Hayley Williams, David Gray, Beirut, Rostam, Crumb, and dozens of others. Just last week, SD’s Label and Shared Services team took home the Music Business Association’s “Marketing Superstar” award for its work on the campaign for Williams’ 2025 album, Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party.

Furthermore, after more than 20 years at SD, Jacqui Resur has been promoted from Director of Client Relations to the company’s new Vice President of Client Relations. Having started her career working in and with independent record stores, Resur now leads the team that provides support and guidance to SD’s roster of label and artist clients. Forever motivated by SD’s ability to promote artists and labels whose passion for music goes beyond the mainstream, Resur continues to support like-minded individuals who strive to preserve a community that might otherwise be left behind.

“Our Label Services team has allowed us to build an alternative pathway for artists seeking to navigate distribution on their own terms,” says Resur. “Hannah’s addition to our team will bring experience and insights that can only further what’s possible for these partners. While there will be no shortage of obstacles that we’ll face in an increasingly consolidated marketplace with economic uncertainties, I’m confident that the Secretly team will continue to set the standard for success that’s culture and client-driven.”

“Jacqui Resur is a trailblazer – an expert leader and team builder who has defined our services and generated decades of success with our label partners,” adds Chris Welz, COO and Partner at Secretly Distribution. “As VP of Client Relations, Jacqui will oversee an exciting new chapter for our label and artist services team.

“Hannah Angst has thrived across multiple corners of the industry, forging a deep skillset and strong client relationships at every stop. We are confident that she will have an immediate impact in what has already been a banner year for SD’s label services department.”