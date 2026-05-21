Travis Barker’s Documentary ‘Louder Than Fear’ To Make World Premiere

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear, a raw and redemptive portrait of legendary artist, drummer, and producer Travis Barker, will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival on Saturday, June 13 at 8 pm at Spring Studios, the Tribeca Festival hub. The screening will be followed by a special conversation with Barker. Single tickets on sale at TribecaFilm.com.

The documentary film will debut on August 13 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S., and on Disney+ internationally.

After surviving a devastating plane crash that nearly took his life, legendary and electrifying drummer Barker embarks on a raw and redemptive journey. Once a trash collector in Laguna Beach, his life changed when he stepped in as a replacement for Blink-182’s drummer — igniting a meteoric rise that would make him the driving pulse of a generation. Yet beneath the spectacle of fame, the film reveals a complex man battling pain, grief, and the thin line between survival and surrender. Featuring appearances from collaborators, cultural icons, and those closest to him. This is the story of the man behind the tattoos. A tribute to those who keep going when the music almost stops.

“Travis Barker: Louder Than Fear” is produced by Media Weaver Entertainment. The project is directed by Justin Krook and Michael Dwyer and produced by Matthew Weaver and Nick Stern. Executive producers include Lawrence Vavra and John Janick.