Big Machine Records / Nashville Harbor Records And Entertainment Signs Hunter Flynn Alongside Appalachian Soul Music

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Big Machine Records / Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment signs Kentucky-born singer-songwriter Hunter Flynn, in partnership with Appalachian Soul Music. The partnership launches with the release of Flynn’s new song “Wasted Day,” available now.

“Hunter Flynn, with his ‘Appalachian Soul’ and Kentucky roots, brings a unique artistic vision to his music and his art”, says Big Machine Chairman Scott Borchetta.”In the time we’ve been working together, I’m continually amazed by his creativity, approach, and keen eye on how he’s going to tell his stories.”

“When I decided to quit my job and make art for a living, I swore I would never spend another second of another day not doing something I love,” says Flynn. “So truth be told, the idea of a record label scared me because I have such a clear vision for the art I want to create. But from the very first time I met with Scott, Jimmy, Ryan, and the rest of the team and played them my songs, it was abundantly clear that they believed in my vision and were willing to be true partners and advocate for my art. Since then, they’ve provided me with the resources and the support to create the album of my dreams and are now using their expertise to help spread Appalachian Soul Music to all corners of the world.”

Written solely by Flynn and produced by David Ferguson (John Prine, Sturgill Simpson, Tyler Childers) and M. Allen Parker (Dan Auerbach, Dierks Bentley, Hermanos Gutiérrez), “Wasted Day” is the first preview of a debut album to come later this year. Featuring a who ’s-who of world-class musicians, including Sierra Hull on mandolin, Russ Pahl on pedal steel, Tom Bukovac on acoustic guitar, Stuart Duncan on fiddle, Mike Rojas on keys, and Jay Bellerose on percussion, the song melts Appalachian country roots with Flynn’s indie-soul vocal delivery. Set against the backdrop of a hazy, hungover morning, “Wasted Day” tells a tale of a day unraveling before it even truly starts, just to end with a half-hearted promise to stop the cycle tomorrow.