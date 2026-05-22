BMI To Acquire Cue Sheet Specialist Soundmouse In Music Rights Deal

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – BMI has announced plans to acquire cue sheet management platform Soundmouse from Orfium in a deal that underscores the growing importance of data and automation in music royalty tracking, as reported by Music Business Worldwide and Billboard.

The acquisition, announced May 19, 2026, is expected to close mid-year. BMI says the goal is to build a more advanced and centralized system for tracking music usage across film, television, streaming, and advertising.

Soundmouse is widely used across the entertainment industry for automating cue sheet creation and reporting. The platform helps production companies and broadcasters log music usage in visual media, which is then used by performing rights organizations to distribute royalties.

BMI plans to keep Soundmouse operating as an independent company while continuing to use it as a key part of its own reporting infrastructure.

BMI CEO Mike O’Neill said the acquisition reflects the growing value of audiovisual royalties and the need for more accurate, technology-driven reporting systems..

Cue sheets remain essential in determining how songwriters and publishers are paid for music used in visual media. As reported by Variety, improving accuracy in this area has become a priority across the global rights landscape.