Ed Sheeran Leaves Warner Music After 15 Years, Signals New Chapter

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Ed Sheeran is officially moving on from Warner Music Group after a long and successful run that helped define his global career. The singer-songwriter confirmed the news in May 2026, ending a 15-year partnership with the label, as reported by Variety.

Sheeran shared the update directly with fans, explaining that his decision was not tied to any conflict. “This isn’t a ‘disgruntled artist leaves record label’ type situation,” he said. “This is a boy who started as a teenager on the company with different priorities, to the father of 2 man who exists now, who feels like he needs a shift and change in the way he does things professionally.”

According to multiple reports, Sheeran first signed with Warner’s Asylum Records in the U.K. and released music through Atlantic Records in the U.S. The partnership saw him grow from a small pub performer into one of the biggest artists in the world, with hit albums like Divide and songs such as “Shape of You”.

During his time with Warner, Sheeran released eight full-length albums and sold millions of records globally, becoming one of the label’s most valuable artists.

Even with the split, the relationship is not ending completely. His earlier catalog will remain with Warner, and there are ongoing distribution arrangements tied to his more recent releases, as reported by industry outlets.

Sheeran also reflected on his journey with the label, saying, “Over the last 15 years, I’ve put out so much music and had so much success with that company. We’ve built something amazing together, and enjoyed such life-changing stuff happening to us.”

The move marks a major shift for the global star, who hinted that his personal life and career growth played a role in the decision. He noted, “My life is hugely different now to what it was when I was a teenager, and I’ve been feeling in my gut for a long time that a lot of things in my professional life need to change,” as reported by Rolling Stone.