FUGA And Insomniac Music Group Extend Global Distribution Partnership

AMSTERDAM (CelebrityAccess) – FUGA and Insomniac Music Group are strengthening their long-running relationship with a renewed and expanded global distribution deal. The updated partnership will continue to support Insomniac’s worldwide releases, while adding more marketing and content services, as reported by Music Business Worldwide.

Under the new agreement, FUGA will handle distribution, catalog management, and content support for Insomniac’s growing roster. The deal also includes dedicated marketing teams focused on electronic music, helping drive global discovery and audience growth through localized campaigns, according to reports from Digital Music News.

The partnership between the two companies originally started in 2022, when FUGA began working with Insomniac’s labels and artists. Since then, the collaboration has grown alongside Insomniac’s expanding influence in electronic music.

Sarah Landy, Senior Vice President, Americas at FUGA, highlighted the importance of the deal, saying, “Insomniac Music Group has long been a pioneer in electronic music, with global reach and deep cultural influence. We value our shared commitment to high-quality curation and driving opportunities for artists. We are energized by their renewed confidence in our partnership as we continue working with such an instrumental label group that is inspiring and moving audiences on a massive scale.”

Insomniac Music Group also shared its excitement about continuing the collaboration. Joe Wiseman, Director of Insomniac Music Group, said, “Downtown has been a true partner in amplifying the voices of our artists, and we’re thrilled to extend our partnership. We’re looking forward to building on that momentum and exploring new ways to grow together.”

Alongside the distribution deal, Insomniac has also renewed its neighboring rights agreement with Downtown Neighbouring Rights, ensuring continued global representation and collection for its catalog, as reported by Music Week.

Insomniac Music Group is home to well-known imprints such as Insomniac Records, HARD Recs, Factory 93 Records, and Bassrush, as well as artist-driven labels like Slander’s Heaven Sent and Joseph Capriati’s Metamorfosi. The expanded partnership is expected to further boost the reach of these labels in the global electronic music scene, according to industry reports.