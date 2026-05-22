Peelander-Z Hospitalized After Serious Touring Crash, Shows Canceled

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (CelebrityAccess) – Members of the Japanese Action Comic Punk band Peelander-Z were involved in a serious accident on Tuesday (May 19) afternoon while on tour near Albuquerque, NM, when a semi-truck rear-ended the band’s tour van.

All members are currently being treated in the ICU for multiple injuries, including broken bones, fractured vertebrae, broken ribs, and other serious trauma. Kengo (“Yellow”) remains unresponsive but has recently been taken off a ventilator. The band members are being closely monitored and are undergoing surgeries and additional medical testing. Doctors are positive about recoveries for all three members, but it’s still a way off.

The accident occurred on only the second day of the band’s spring tour. As a result, all upcoming performances have been canceled.

In response, several promoters and local support acts have expressed interest in turning the scheduled shows into benefit events to help support Peelander-Z during their recovery.

A GoFundMe campaign has also been launched to assist with mounting medical expenses. In addition to the injuries sustained, the band’s tour van and a portion of their equipment and personal items were declared a total loss.

While the band resides in Austin, TX. The family in Japan has been informed of the accident.

If you would like to organize or help with a benefit event to support the band members, please contact the band’s agent to help organize.