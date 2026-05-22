Pete Townshend Partners With Primary Wave On Name, Image, And Likeness Rights

Rock legend Pete Townshend is entering a new chapter in his career after announcing a major partnership with Primary Wave focused on his name, image, and likeness rights. The deal also includes select music assets and future creative projects, as reported by Variety.

The agreement will see Primary Wave work closely with Townshend to develop branding, licensing, and content opportunities tied to his legacy. This includes expanding his presence across film, television, and digital platforms, while also building new social media initiatives.

As part of the partnership, Primary Wave will also collaborate on “the exploitation of his name, image, and likeness and the development and exploitation of future creative projects,” as confirmed in a company press release.

Townshend expressed excitement about the deal, saying, “Moving forward with my creative and performative work with Primary Wave, at this time of my life when most creatives might be slowing down, is a joy for me. Their entire team exhibits an energy that is truly stimulating. Challenging too. I need that.”

Primary Wave leadership also emphasized the significance of the partnership. Adam Lowenberg, the company’s chief marketing officer, said, “There is no rock music without the genius of Pete Townshend. An artist, innovator, and songwriter who stands alone in his own category of icon and legend. We are extremely honored to partner with Pete on his future endeavors.”

The partnership builds on Townshend’s long history in the music industry as the co-founder and main songwriter of The Who, a band responsible for iconic songs like “My Generation,” “Baba O’Riley,” and “Wont Get Fooled Again.”