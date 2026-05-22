States Push Judge To Break Up Live Nation-Ticketmaster After Antitrust Win

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityyAccess) – A coalition of U.S. states is calling for a major shakeup in the live music industry, asking a federal judge to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster following a landmark antitrust ruling. As reported by The Hill, more than 30 state attorneys general filed a request arguing that the companies should be separated to restore competition.

The move comes after a jury found in April 2026 that Live Nation and its Ticketmaster division operated as an illegal monopoly in the live entertainment market. According to multiple reports, the verdict determined that the company used its dominance in ticketing and concert venues in ways that limited competition and harmed consumers.

In their filing, the states urged the court to require Live Nation to sell off Ticketmaster, a process known as “divestiture.” “An order requiring Live Nation to divest Ticketmaster is needed to restore competition for primary ticketing contracts with major concert venues,” the states wrote, as reported by Billboard.

State officials argue that stronger action is needed beyond previous settlements. California Attorney General Rob Bonta said, “A jury found Live Nation manipulated the market, hurt artists, fans, and businesses nationwide… Today, alongside a bipartisan coalition, I asked the court to break up Live Nation and Ticketmaster.”

Along with the breakup, the states also want additional changes, including forcing the company to sell some of its large concert venues and limiting exclusive ticketing deals, according to reporting from The Hill.

Live Nation has pushed back strongly against the proposal. Company executive Dan Wall said the request for a breakup is “performative and political,” arguing that the jury’s decision does not justify forcing the company to sell Ticketmaster.

The case is part of a broader legal battle that began in 2024 when the Department of Justice and dozens of states sued Live Nation, accusing the company of dominating the live entertainment market. While the DOJ reached a settlement earlier in 2026 that did not require a breakup, many states chose to continue the case on their own, pushing for stronger penalties.

A federal judge will now decide what penalties or changes the company must make. The outcome could have major implications for ticket prices, concert promotion, and the overall structure of the live music business in the U.S.