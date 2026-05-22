Dan Beck was Michael Jackson’s product manager and has written a book about the experience, “‘You’ve Got Michael’: Living Through HIStory.” If you want to know what it was like working at a record label in the pre-Internet era, this is the place.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/dan-beck/id1316200737?i=1000768901251
open.spotify.com/episode/08uNNpq2FXIha0wsCHvH3H?si=4I6Bqb4uSF-VPWxt8AkJLQ
www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/
music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/8aed22c2-dda8-4684-af71-e4d4864ad6ef/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-dan-beck