The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Signs Off: Brings Together Late-Night Rivals, Music Legends And Political Reflection

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – After nearly a decade behind the desk, Stephen Colbert closed out his run on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with a finale that blended comedy, music, and a look back at the political moments that helped define the show.

Broadcast from the Ed Sullivan Theater, the final episode leaned into the show’s biggest themes—celebrity, culture, and politics—while bringing together an unexpected mix of guests from across entertainment and late-night.

A rare moment of unity took center stage as fellow hosts, including Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Meyers, joined Colbert on stage. The appearance marked a symbolic close to years of friendly rivalry in late-night television.

Longtime collaborator Jon Stewart also appeared, reflecting on Colbert’s journey and the evolution of his voice over the years.

During the segment, Fallon joked, “We’re all just lucky you let us share the time slot with you,” while Colbert replied, “This has always been bigger than one desk—it’s been about all of us finding ways to connect.”

Music remained a core part of the finale, with Paul McCartney making a special appearance tied to the historic legacy of the Ed Sullivan Theater, where The Beatles famously performed during their first U.S. television appearance.

McCartney offered a tribute to Colbert, saying, “It’s not easy to keep people laughing night after night, but you made it look that way.”

Former bandleader Jon Batiste also returned for a performance, helping deliver a musical sendoff that highlighted the show’s strong ties to live music.

Colbert’s tenure was closely tied to the rise of Donald Trump, whose presidency became a central focus of the show’s political satire. From monologues to recurring segments, Colbert leaned heavily into political commentary, helping shape the show’s identity during a highly polarized era.

In his final monologue, Colbert acknowledged that chapter directly, noting how the show evolved in response to the political climate. “We were living through history in real time, and sometimes the only way to process it was together, through laughter.”

Colbert closed the show with a message that reflected both gratitude and closure. “If we laughed together, even once, then this was all worth it. I’ve had the honor of sitting at this desk, but the real privilege was being invited into your homes.”

He also thanked his team, saying, “Television is a team sport, and I’ve had the best team in the world.”

As the final credits rolled, the audience delivered a standing ovation, marking the end of a significant chapter in late-night television.