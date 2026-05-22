The Roots Picnic Announces 4th Annual Roots Picnic Con

PHILLY, PA (CelebrityAccess) – Roots Picnic, The Roots, and Live Nation Urban are excited to announce the return of Roots Picnic Con for a fourth year. The annual conference, which is held the day before Roots Picnic, features conversations and panels across a variety of topics such as music education, financial literacy, tech, health and wellness, and more. It’s a time to celebrate the rich, vibrant community of Philadelphia, and everyone is encouraged to attend. Roots Picnic Con kicks off at 11:30 AM on May 29 at Ballers Social Sports & Lifestyle Club.

Confirmed panels include two powerful discussions on literacy advocacy curated by The Free Library of Philadelphia Foundation’s community partner, the Pennsylvania Literacy Coalition (PA LC): one featuring former NFL wide receiver Deon Butler, and a second featuring members of the Pennsylvania Legislative Black Caucus, along with a conversation led by well-regarded creators focusing on civic engagement, hosted by Live Nation Urban in partnership with Double Tap Education Fund. Powered by Credit One Bank, the Con will also feature a panel with the company’s CMO Michael Coleman, and Live Nation Urban’s Brandon Pankey, focusing on the importance of financial literacy and its application in real-world situations.

“The Roots and Live Nation Urban have built something truly exceptional with Roots Picnic Con. This cultural event brings together music, community, creativity, and meaningful dialogue in a way few events can,” said Michael Coleman, Chief Marketing Officer at Credit One Bank. “To be part of the discussion is both exciting and humbling. Philadelphia’s music scene has always been a source of authenticity and inspiration, and I’m honored to talk about credit education with people who are helping shape the city’s future.”

Additional on-site happenings include a student-led discussion hosted by the Philadelphia Music Alliance and a presentation on trends in the live event space led by executives from Live Nation, Live Nation Urban, House of ACES, and Imperial Marketing Group. The convention will come to a close with a special screening of the short documentary film Fletcher Street, which depicts the prominence of the Fletcher Street Urban Riding Club amongst at-risk youth in North Philadelphia. The screening will then be followed by a moderated discussion with filmmakers Jannat Gargi & David Darg, FSURC Founder Ellis “El-Dog” Ferril, and his son Darrin Ferrill, surrounding the importance of sustaining the riding club and its significance in the Philadelphia community.

The conference will kick off an incredible weekend for the city of Philadelphia. JAŸ- Z will headline, performing with The Roots for the first time in over a decade, alongside crowd favorite Erykah Badu. Other performers include Kehlani, returning to the Roots Picnic stage for the first time in a decade, R&B icon Brandy, making her Roots Picnic debut, TI, De La Soul, Mariah The Scientist, Philly’s own DJ Jazzy Jeff, a Celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Go Go Music with an All-Star band, plus much more.

ROOTS PICNIC 2026 PERFORMANCE LINEUP:

JAŸ- Z

Erykah Badu

Kehlani

Brandy

The Roots

Mariah the Scientist

Adam Blackstone

T.I.

Jermaine Dupri & Friends

Wale

De La Sol

Baller Alert/Kenny Burns

Kwn

Corrine Bailey Rae

Bilal

Soulection

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Sasha Keable

Destin Conrad

J.Period

Noochie/Front Porch

Diamond Kuts

DJ Cash Money

DJ Aktive

Amir Ali

Ray Bae The DJ

Beano French

Infinite Coles

Miss Milan

DJ Doc B

DJ Kid Roc

Black Thought

Joy Oladokun

India Shawn

**Lineup subject to change

This will also mark the first year the festival will be held at the historic Belmont Plateau in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park. Belmont Plateau is known for having one of the best views of the city and is a place where hip hop and black culture flourished in the 1980s and early 90s.

Last year’s sold-out Roots Picnic showcased unforgettable sets from icons like award-winning artist and all-around multi-hyphenate icon Lenny Kravitz, Memphis raptress GloRilla, and some of rap and R&B’s best, Tems, Latto, Kaytranada, Jeezy, Pusha T, 2 Chainz, Musiq Soulchild, Kur, Elmiene, Jagged Edge, Backyard Band featuring CeeLo Green, Crystal Waters, Lay Banks, and Laila!