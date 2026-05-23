Aaron Lewis Announces Sixth Studio Album And Drops Title Track

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Multi-platinum country artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis today announced the upcoming release of his latest solo album, Give My Country Back, arriving July 17 via Big Machine Label Group. To celebrate the announcement, Lewis drops the album’s title track, “Give My Country Back,” today.

With his sixth solo country album, Lewis once again delivers the unapologetic honesty and hard-earned perspective that have defined his career. Across ten tracks, Give My Country Back explores themes of accountability, resilience, faith, patriotism, and personal growth — pairing gritty throwback country textures with Lewis’ unmistakable vocal intensity.

“That’s life’s struggle right there,” Lewis says. “You are the master of your own destiny, and everything happens because of your actions — whether you want to admit it or not. Self-ownership is a huge thing to learn how to do in this life, and it’s always an internal battle.”

Produced by Sol Philcox-Littlefield, the album blends roughhewn honky-tonk roots with modern country muscle, creating a project that feels both deeply personal and defiantly bold. Lewis co-wrote five songs on the record alongside longtime collaborators, including Jeffrey Steele and Bobby Pinson, while additional contributions from Casey Bethard, Travis Meadows, and others helped shape the album’s reflective yet fiery spirit.

The newly released title track, “Give My Country Back,” carries on the patriotic tradition of Lewis’ country heroes, channeling swampy country grit, stinging acoustic riffs, and unwavering conviction into an anthem rooted in freedom and frustration with the modern political climate.

“I actually care about the fact we have people we put in their positions, who are in no way, shape, or form doing anything in any way that is better for us,” Lewis says.

Lewis has spent more than 15 years building one of country music’s most unique acts. Following a multi-platinum rock career, he successfully transitioned into country music while maintaining the fiercely loyal audience that first connected with his brutally honest songwriting.

Since launching his solo country career, Lewis has earned two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts with Town Line and Sinner, released the Platinum-certified collaboration “Country Boy” featuring George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and scored a Gold-certified No. 1 hit with 2021’s “Am I The Only One.” His catalog has now surpassed 5.7 billion career streams worldwide.

At 54 years old, Lewis says Give My Country Back reflects a season of change and renewed focus in his life, both personally and creatively.

“This is the perfect record for where I’m at right now,” Lewis explains. “As you get older, you start realizing your time is coming to a close. I wasn’t living as cleanly as possible, so I quit drinking. I quit smoking cigarettes. I’ve done some kickboxing. I’m on a healthier routine, and I want to get better before I can’t. The realization that life is more than half over will get you to change, if you allow it. That’s where I’m at.”

Songs including “The Door,” “Bad Thing to Be Good At,” “Too High for This,” “Let Go Like the Rain,” and “People I’ve Known” further showcase Lewis’ fearless songwriting and unmistakable voice — balancing conviction, vulnerability, and raw reflection throughout the album.

“My music is my life. Every one of those songs,” Lewis says. “If you listen to it all, you’ll probably know me better than I know myself.”

Lewis is currently on the road on his 2026 American Tour, featuring his band The Stateliners. Click here for dates.

Give My Country Back Track Listing:

1. The Door

2. Bad Thing To Be Good At

3. Too High For This

4. List Of Things To Quit

5. Give My Country Back

6. People I’ve Known

7. Let Go Like The Rain

8. A Showman’s Life

9. Keeping Up With The Jonesin’

10. Duct Tape And Bailin’ Wire