Michael Peterson Signs Deal With StarVista Music To Release Two Albums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As the popularity of ’90s country continues to surge, hitmaker Michael Peterson is teaming up with StarVista Music to bring two of his beloved albums to fans in a whole new way. Down On The Farm and We Are Veterans are now available digitally for the first time across all major streaming platforms today.
Originally available only on CD, these projects represent a meaningful chapter in Peterson’s catalog, and their long-awaited digital debut offers both longtime listeners and a new generation of fans the chance to discover or rediscover these songs. With the continued revival of ’90s country music, this release ensures that Peterson’s work remains accessible, relevant, and ready to connect with audiences everywhere.
“This new digital age of the music business is fascinating,” says Peterson. “When I was releasing music in the 90s, I remember sitting in a room with the label executives talking about what record stores we had to visit to sign CDs to create the buzz on a new album. Now, it’s all virtual and digital. The technology is amazing, and I really like how quickly the fans can hear and learn about new music.”
Peterson continues to tour worldwide, performing concerts and connecting with audiences through speaking engagements that reflect his passion for music and storytelling. He is also currently in the studio working on new music, with plans to release an upcoming project in the near future.
Down On The Farm Track Listing
01 Down On The Farm
02 The Perfect Weekend
03 News
04 I Cut Myself Off At The Past
05 I Hope They’re Wrong
06 What Should I Do With My Life?
07 When You Look Like That
08 The Warriors Anthem
09 Sometimes Love
10 From The Gave To The Cradle
We Are Veterans Track Listing
01 Wave On Old Glory, Wave On
02 Old Army Hat
03 He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother
04 I Remember America
05 You Could Hear A Pin Drop
06 Underdog
07 The Man They Sent Back Home
08 Guys Like You And Me
09 Let Them In Peter
10 It’s Who We Are