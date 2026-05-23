Michael Peterson Signs Deal With StarVista Music To Release Two Albums

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – As the popularity of ’90s country continues to surge, hitmaker Michael Peterson is teaming up with StarVista Music to bring two of his beloved albums to fans in a whole new way. Down On The Farm and We Are Veterans are now available digitally for the first time across all major streaming platforms today.

Originally available only on CD, these projects represent a meaningful chapter in Peterson’s catalog, and their long-awaited digital debut offers both longtime listeners and a new generation of fans the chance to discover or rediscover these songs. With the continued revival of ’90s country music, this release ensures that Peterson’s work remains accessible, relevant, and ready to connect with audiences everywhere.

“This new digital age of the music business is fascinating,” says Peterson. “When I was releasing music in the 90s, I remember sitting in a room with the label executives talking about what record stores we had to visit to sign CDs to create the buzz on a new album. Now, it’s all virtual and digital. The technology is amazing, and I really like how quickly the fans can hear and learn about new music.”

Peterson continues to tour worldwide, performing concerts and connecting with audiences through speaking engagements that reflect his passion for music and storytelling. He is also currently in the studio working on new music, with plans to release an upcoming project in the near future.

Down On The Farm Track Listing

01 Down On The Farm

02 The Perfect Weekend

03 News

04 I Cut Myself Off At The Past

05 I Hope They’re Wrong

06 What Should I Do With My Life?

07 When You Look Like That

08 The Warriors Anthem

09 Sometimes Love

10 From The Gave To The Cradle

We Are Veterans Track Listing

01 Wave On Old Glory, Wave On

02 Old Army Hat

03 He Ain’t Heavy, He’s My Brother

04 I Remember America

05 You Could Hear A Pin Drop

06 Underdog

07 The Man They Sent Back Home

08 Guys Like You And Me

09 Let Them In Peter

10 It’s Who We Are