Rob Base, Rapper Behind ‘It Takes Two’ Dies At 59

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Rob Base, the Harlem-born rapper best known for the classic hip-hop anthem “It Takes Two,” has died. He was 59. Base — born Robert Ginyard died on May 22, 2026, following a private battle with cancer. Reports state he passed away peacefully while surrounded by family.

Base rose to fame in the late 1980s as one-half of Rob Base & DJ E-Z Rock alongside longtime friend DJ E-Z Rock, born Rodney Bryce. Their breakout hit “It Takes Two” became one of hip-hop’s defining crossover records, blending rap and dance music into a track that still fills clubs, arenas, movies, and playlists decades later. The duo also scored hits with “Joy and Pain” and “Get on the Dance Floor.”

Base had continued touring in recent years on nostalgia and hip-hop festival circuits while mentoring younger artists through his company, Funky Base Inc. Tributes from across the music world quickly began pouring in following news of his death, with many artists crediting him for helping bring hip-hop into the mainstream.

DJ E-Z Rock died in 2014.

Rob Base is survived by his son, Rob Ginyard Jr., along with extended family and friends.