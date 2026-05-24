AEG Presents UK Names General Manager Of British Airways ARC

UK (vip-booking) – AEG Presents UK has appointed Robbie Powell as the inaugural General Manager of the new 3,800-capacity British Airways ARC venue ahead of its opening on June 16.

Powell joins the company with more than 15 years of experience in large-scale venue and festival operations. Most recently, he served as Theatre Director at New Wimbledon Theatre. He has also previously held roles as General Manager at the Fortune Theatre and senior positions at Pleasance Theatre Trust and the Barbican Centre.

In the new role, Powell will oversee the day-to-day operations of British Airways ARC, including booking strategy and venue management, reporting to Lucy Noble, SVP UK Venues at AEG Presents.

“We are hugely excited to be opening this incredible venue,” said Powell. “At British Airways ARC, our ambition is to elevate the live music experience for both artists and audiences, creating a truly inclusive and thrilling environment for every person who comes to a show.”

Noble added: “Robbie has the track record and the love of the live experience that makes him perfect for this role. We all welcome him as we move closer to opening, and I’m proud of the team we have been building that Robbie now joins.”

Operated by AEG Presents UK, British Airways ARC forms part of the wider £1.3 billion redevelopment of Olympia London. The site, originally built as an events and exhibitions venue more than 140 years ago, has a long-standing history in live entertainment and music events.