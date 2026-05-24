Material Music Launches Publishing Arm In Collab With Downtown Music Publishing

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Material Music Group, an independent music company combining record labels, artist management, and branding, has launched a publishing arm to significantly expand its creative and commercial offering.

Created in partnership with Downtown Music Publishing, the new arm will see Material support writers across songwriting sessions, collaboration, sync, A&R and long-term career development. Downtown will assist operations by handling global administration, including registrations and royalty collection.

The new arm forms a key part of Material’s publishing strategy, which will focus on building a selective, agile and sync-ready roster of talented songwriters and producers. It also builds on Material’s previous success in sync, which has seen regular placements across Netflix, Amazon, BBC and ITV, as well as global brands and games companies including EA, INEOS and Sony Games, among others.

Jedd Katrancha, Chief Creative Officer at Downtown Music Publishing, said: “Material’s approach comes from a very similar place to how we think about publishing. There’s a real alignment in how we think about creativity, collaboration, and long-term value, and that makes this a very natural partnership. We’re excited to support them and help them grow what they’re building.”

The launch is accompanied by the arm’s first signing, Richard Atkins, a BRIT-certified Silver disc songwriter and producer. Atkins brings a proven track record and contemporary songwriting voice to the roster. He has written and produced for Girls Don’t Sync, Becky Hill, Rudimental, Jax Jones, Jess Bays and more – bringing a strong crossover of club and mainstream songwriting experience. Atkins represents the calibre of talent Material Music aims to champion as it develops its publishing business.

Sean Brosnan, Managing Director at Material Music, commented: “As a music company, we always have the artist front and centre of what we do, enhancing their creative ambition and global vision is what we do. Launching our Material Music publishing division allows us to offer and extend those relationships and creative opportunities with an unrivalled global infrastructure through our partner Downtown Music Publishing. I’m looking forward to building a family of world-class writers, starting with the extremely talented Richard Atkins.”

Richard Atkins, producer & composer, added: “I’m excited to be joining Material Music and to start building something sustainable together. I’ve always had a lot of respect for the team & their hands-on, pro-active approach, so this felt like a very natural move. I’m looking forward to what’s ahead.”

Material Music will continue to grow its publishing roster over the coming months, seeking distinctive writers and producers with a strong creative identity and commercial ambition.