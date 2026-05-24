TTC And Live Nation Canada Partner To Offer Fans a Free Ride Home From Rogers Stadium This Summer

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – The TTC and Live Nation Canada are partnering for a second year to offer concertgoers free rides home from Rogers Stadium. Live Nation Canada will be sponsoring TTC rides home from Downsview Park, Sheppard West, and Wilson stations on Line 1 Yonge-University after concerts. Fans can show their concert ticket to TTC staff to access their complimentary trip.

“With thousands of music lovers expected to visit Rogers Stadium for this year’s concert season, taking transit is the best way to get around,” said Mayor Olivia Chow. “I am pleased that the TTC and Live Nation are working together again so fans have an accessible and reliable way home.”

“With three accessible Line 1 stations steps away from Rogers Stadium and the new Lines 5 and 6 expanding connections across the city, taking the TTC this summer is the smart choice for concert fans,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “Thank you to Live Nation for sponsoring this initiative and helping us make every ride home reliable, safe, and free.”

“Approximately 25,000 people used the TTC every night to travel to and from shows at Rogers Stadium last year,” said TTC CEO Mandeep S. Lali. “We know that taking transit reduces congestion and provides fans with a faster alternative than driving, and this free ride partnership makes it even easier for everyone to choose the TTC to get them home.”

Wayne Zronik, President of Business Operations for Live Nation Canada, at the podium. “This summer, 20 concerts and more than one million fans will make Rogers Stadium one of the most exciting destinations for live music in Toronto. Transit is the best way to get to and from the stadium, and we are very pleased to offer free TTC rides home to concert goers,” said Live Nation Canada President of Business Operations, Wayne Zronik. “Today’s announcement keeps the entire experience moving smoothly for our fans as well as our neighbors and we appreciate the ongoing partnership with the Mayor, the City and the TTC.”

“Encouraging concert goers to take public transit is essential to moving large groups of people safely and efficiently across the city and beyond. The fact that the TTC is free on concert nights while departing the venue is a welcome incentive for people to leave the car at home. This will prevent congestion, impaired driving and provide a positive end to a memorable evening,” said Councillor James Pasternak, Ward 6 – York Centre.

The 2026 Rogers Stadium concert season kicks off this weekend with the first of five Bruno Mars shows on Sat., May 23.

To support concertgoers, additional service will run on Line 1 Yonge-University and Line 2 Bloor-Danforth. Fans are encouraged to take Line 1 to Downsview Park, Sheppard West, or Wilson stations to access the venue as all three are within walking distance.

For customers with accessibility needs, a dedicated shuttle will operate between Wilson Station and Rogers Stadium before and after each show.

Extra buses will be deployed on routes 84 Sheppard West, 96 Wilson, 106 Sentinel, 108 Driftwood, 120 Calvington, 128 Stanley Greene and 184 Ancaster Park. To assist with wayfinding, additional TTC staff will be stationed at Downsview Park, Shappard West and Wilson stations.

Commuter parking is available at Sheppard West, Pioneer Village, Highway 407, and Finch West stations.